Dublin: 13 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
19-year-old Chelsea youngster set to train with England World Cup squad

Mason Mount was praised by the national team coach, who has been monitoring him despite his good form coming overseas.

By The42 Team Friday 18 May 2018, 8:55 PM
42 minutes ago 3,165 Views 4 Comments
Mason Mount (file pic).
CHELSEA’S MASON MOUNT is set to train for a week with the 23 players who have been selected for England’s World Cup squad, after showing sensational form on loan at Vitesse this season.

The 19-year-old has 14 goals and 11 assists in his spell in the Eredivisie which has led to an invite from Gareth Southgate, according to reports.

Vitesse are keen to keep hold of Mount, but anticipate he will exit the club this summer, before moving to a bigger club.

Chelsea officials have yet to make a decision on the player’s future and will have meetings in the coming weeks about his next move, with many clubs in Europe’s top five leagues interested, as well as the top three clubs in the Netherlands.

Southgate could call up more youngsters as he named Mount for the first time in his recent press conference, where he spoke of his selections for the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

“We of course know about all of these young players, [Ryan] Sessegnon, [Jadon] Sancho, [Phil] Foden, Mason Mount, there are some super young players coming through,” Southgate said.

“But again there are hurdles to overcome to really being in that position of someone like Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Ruben [Loftus-Cheek], who for me have fulfilled lots of those steps.”

Mount’s good form has seen him go from an outsider at Vitesse to undroppable after an extended run of games since November.

His run in the team has coincided with a run that could see Vitesse qualify for the Europa League for the second season in a row. He opened the scoring against Utrecht in the play-off final to qualify, but is suspended for the second leg.

