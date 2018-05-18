  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 18 May, 2018
I'm not selfish enough to win the Ballon d'Or, says Hazard

The Chelsea star has been shortlisted in three of the last four years for the award.

By The42 Team Friday 18 May 2018, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,672 Views 11 Comments
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

CHELSEA STAR EDEN Hazard does not believe he is selfish enough to win the Ballon d’Or.

The Belgium international has made the Ballon d’Or shortlist in three of the past four years but, despite winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2014-15, he has never finished higher than eighth in the voting.

And Hazard, who scored 12 goals and laid on four assists in the Premier League this season, believes his personality and style of play would not allow him to take world football’s top prize or even a Golden Boot.

“He always told me that,” Hazard told BBC Sport of his father’s belief that he is too selfless. “Maybe it’s true.

“I think, in football now, if you want to win something like the Ballon d’Or or [to be the] top-scorer, you need to be selfish. But I’m not like this, not at all. I’m just who I am.”

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid to join 2017 Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Steve McClaren has found himself a job back in English football

Darren Moore rewarded with West Brom job on a permanent basis

The42 Team

I'm not selfish enough to win the Ballon d'Or, says Hazard
