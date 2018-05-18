Darren Moore rewarded with West Brom job on a permanent basis

Results improved when Moore came in at the back-end of the season.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION have appointed Darren Moore as their permanent head coach.

The 44-year-old, who played for the Baggies between 2001-2006, took charge of the final six matches of the season on a caretaker basis after manager Alan Pardew was sacked.

Although he couldn’t save them from relegation to the Championship, Moore’s arrival resulted in an upturn in performances and they earned 11 points from a possible 18.

The club has today announced an improved and extended contract for Moore as they aim to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

“We are delighted to confirm Darren as our new head coach and we look forward to his continuing the excellent work we saw when he stepped into the role in an interim capacity in the first week of April,” said chief executive Mark Jenkins.

“He embodies the spirit of the club and the spirit of what we are striving to achieve in this new chapter ahead.

“We conducted a thorough process of recruitment but Darren’s powerful impact on the pitch and across all areas of the club established him as the outstanding candidate.

“We suffered a torrid season but if there was a redeeming feature it was to see Darren at work over those final weeks, galvanising the club and getting everyone positive again.

We all know we have a challenging summer ahead of us but from talking at length to Darren about his plans, they are challenges he is ready to meet head on.”

Moore added: “I am obviously extremely proud to accept this role and also extremely excited.

“We have a big summer ahead of us, a lot of hard work we need to get in now. I’m going all out to try to get those plans and personnel in place to make sure we’ve got everything ready.

“And we need to be because this is a tough league packed with great clubs. But what an opportunity for us to move the club in the right direction.”

