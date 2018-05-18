Another one bites the dust as Lambert leaves relegated Stoke

PAUL LAMBERT HAS become the latest managerial casualty after leaving Stoke City by mutual consent, four months after joining the club.

After replacing Mark Hughes at the Bet365 Stadium in January, Lambert was unable to steer the Potters to Premier League safety, managing just two wins in his 15 games in charge.

Stoke’s decade-long stay in the top-flight came to an end after their 2-1 win over Swansea on the final day, with the club now searching for a third manager in the space of 12 months.

Lambert’s departure comes hours after Swansea’s sacking of Carlos Carvalhal, while both West Ham and Everton are also looking for new managers ahead of next season after parting ways with David Moyes and Sam Allardyce respectively.

“The club would like to thank Paul for his work over the past four months and wish him well for the future,” a Stoke City statement read.

“Whilst he was unable to guide us to Premier League safety after being appointed in January, it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort, professionalism and dedication on his part.

“Paul would like to thank the Board, players and staff for the opportunity and their support. He would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support. Whilst looking forward to his next challenge, he would like to wish the club every success next season.

“The club will appoint a replacement as soon as possible in order to give the new manager time to prepare for the challenge of the 2018/19 season in the Championship.”

