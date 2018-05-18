  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another one bites the dust as Lambert leaves relegated Stoke

The Potters fell through the Premier League trap door after a difficult season.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 18 May 2018, 3:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,411 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4021211
Lambert was unable to preserve Stoke's top-flight status.
Image: Nigel Roddis
Lambert was unable to preserve Stoke's top-flight status.
Lambert was unable to preserve Stoke's top-flight status.
Image: Nigel Roddis

PAUL LAMBERT HAS become the latest managerial casualty after leaving Stoke City by mutual consent, four months after joining the club.

After replacing Mark Hughes at the Bet365 Stadium in January, Lambert was unable to steer the Potters to Premier League safety, managing just two wins in his 15 games in charge.

Stoke’s decade-long stay in the top-flight came to an end after their 2-1 win over Swansea on the final day, with the club now searching for a third manager in the space of 12 months.

Lambert’s departure comes hours after Swansea’s sacking of Carlos Carvalhal, while both West Ham and Everton are also looking for new managers ahead of next season after parting ways with David Moyes and Sam Allardyce respectively.

“The club would like to thank Paul for his work over the past four months and wish him well for the future,” a Stoke City statement read.

“Whilst he was unable to guide us to Premier League safety after being appointed in January, it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort, professionalism and dedication on his part.

“Paul would like to thank the Board, players and staff for the opportunity and their support. He would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support. Whilst looking forward to his next challenge, he would like to wish the club every success next season.

“The club will appoint a replacement as soon as possible in order to give the new manager time to prepare for the challenge of the 2018/19 season in the Championship.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Man United sweating on Lukaku’s fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea

Swansea will begin life in the Championship with a new manager

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
FOOTBALL
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
'Not going to lie, I'm gutted...This is hard to take' - Joe Hart on World Cup rejection
HURLING
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
Star forward Keaney ruled out as Dublin make one change for trip to Wexford
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
LEINSTER
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Fardy keen to remain at Leinster beyond initial two-year stay
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho's extraordinary finals record and more FA Cup talking points
Jose Mourinho's extraordinary finals record and more FA Cup talking points
'Maybe the dinosaur I became was the last symbol of times that have changed' - Wenger
Mo Salah's boots to be displayed at a British Museum ahead of Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie