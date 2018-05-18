  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea

Jose Mourinho will wait until the ‘last moment’ to decide on whether the key attacker is fit to play.

By The42 Team Friday 18 May 2018, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,212 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4020838
Image: Tim Goode
Image: Tim Goode

ROMELU LUKAKU IS still a doubt to face Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

The striker suffered an ankle injury in the 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on April 29 and missed his side’s final three league matches of the season.

Mourinho will wait until the “last moment” to decide whether the Belgium international is fit enough to face his former club, but he says Anthony Martial has recovered from the knock that kept him out of last week’s 1-0 win over Watford at Old Trafford.

“Martial is fit and Lukaku we have to wait until the last moment,” he told a news conference on Friday.

“I don’t want to lie to you and say he doesn’t play and then plays, so Lukaku, we have to wait.”

Mourinho also confirmed Michael Carrick will not be in the squad for what would have been his final match as a United player before becoming a full-time coach.

The United boss has been happy with his team’s preparation this week, though, with United having used Watford’s training base in the build-up to the showdown in London.

“After the game it’s goodbye, holiday for some and the dream and the motivation of the World Cup for others,” he said. “So, to be here for three days is good.

“The weather is nice, the place is nice, thank you so much to Watford for letting us use their facilities for two training sessions.

“Everything is relaxed and calm and we enjoy to be together and, as I was saying, tomorrow, after the match, it’s goodbye.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Swansea will begin life in the Championship with a new manager

Irish striker O’Donovan to appeal 10-game ban for red card in Australian decider

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Best and Henderson ruled out of Champions Cup play-off as potential debutant makes Ulster bench
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
FOOTBALL
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
Man United sweating on Lukaku's fitness ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea
'Not going to lie, I'm gutted...This is hard to take' - Joe Hart on World Cup rejection
Kluivert preparing for Ajax exit after contract feud
HURLING
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'People are saying, 'this is five years on, you were 21, you're 26 now, where are you?''
'I'd hate to hear that now' - theory that Tipp forward duo cannot play alongside each other is a myth
Poll: Who do you think will win this year's Munster senior hurling championship?
LEINSTER
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final
Fardy keen to remain at Leinster beyond initial two-year stay
Grand Slam winner Larmour handed first Leinster senior contract
MUNSTER
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, thatâd be brilliant'
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, that’d be brilliant'
Twice-capped Springbok back-row forward to join Munster next season
Conan: European success will be 'tarnished' if Leinster don't complete historic double

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie