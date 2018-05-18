  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Swansea will begin life in the Championship with a new manager

The Welsh club parted ways with Carlos Carvalhal today.

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 18 May 2018, 1:27 PM
Carvalhal's time with Swansea came to an end today.
Image: Tim Goode/PA Images
Image: Tim Goode/PA Images

AFTER THEIR RELEGATION to the Championship, Swansea City have decided against extending Carlos Carvalhal’s contract.

The Swans hope today’s move will mean they can begin their hunt for promotion back to the Premier League with a full preseason under the belt of the new man in charge.

They will also have to replace first team coaches Joao Mario and Bruno Lage have left the Liberty Stadium along with match analysts Jhony Conceicao and Paulo Sampaio.

Carvalhal took charge at the Liberty Stadium on 28 December, agreeing a deal until the end of the season.

The Portuguese manager’s time started well, winning five of his first nine league games in charge.

However, they failed to win any of the last nine games of the season and dropped out of the Premier League on the last day.

Swans chairman Huw Jenkins said today:

“We’d like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December.

“Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season.”

