Álvaro Arbeloa announced as new Fulham boss

FULHAM HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as the club’s new head coach.

The 43-year-old has agreed a three-year deal, tying him to the Craven Cottage club until the summer of 2029.

He succeeds Marco Silva, who led the London side for five seasons before departing for Benfica.

Following a trophy-laden playing career, Arbeloa started his coaching journey with Real Madrid’s youth sides before taking charge of the senior team for the second half of last season.

“It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London,” said Arbeloa in a club statement.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility and I’m deeply grateful to Mr. Khan and Tony Khan for the trust they have placed in me with Fulham in the Premier League.

“I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week. I am sure we are going to enjoy an incredible journey together.”