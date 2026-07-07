Ireland U20s run 11 tries past USA to finish pool campaign on a high

Ireland 73

USA 22

IRELAND RAN IN 11 tries to finish their pool campaign at the Junior World Championship in Georgia on a high.

Earlier defeats to England and Argentina mean they will now vie for a position in the 9-12th finishing segment in their remaining two games in the 16-team tournament.

Ireland had the bonus point in the bag in 29 minutes and ran in three more tries before the interval to lead by 45-3 at the break.

Out-half Charlie O’Shea ran in a hat-trick during that opening half, with the former Christians player full of invention and strong running.

So too was centre Seán Walsh, who made his Connacht senior debut against Ospreys in the Challenge Cup last December, who ran in a couple of tries as they shredded the USA defence.

Scrum-half Christopher Barrett got Ireland off the mark with a try in a minute and a half while centre Rob Carney took their opening half try haul to seven three minutes from the break after a turnover from Walsh and a break from deep.

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Looshead Adam Cooper got Ireland’s eighth try after 48 minutes before his Connacht teammate Walsh completed his hat-trick five minutes later.

Another Connacht player, winger Daniel Ryan came on to add to the hat-trick he got against England while another replacement Jack Deegan got their eleventh for the Laois native to maintain his record of scoring in each game in this tournament.

Johnny O'Sullivan is tackled. Levan Verdzeuli Levan Verdzeuli

The USA, who have never won a game in the three seasons they have been in this tournament, crossed for three second half tries from winger Finn Love, scrum-half Joseph Sarkees and impressive centre Leo Keester-Venables.

Ireland finished with 14 men when winger Charlie Molony picked up a 20-minute red card after getting a second yellow when he was harshly pinged in an aerial contest.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: C O’Shea (3), Seán Walsh (Connacht) (3), C Barrett, R Carney, A Cooper, D Ryan, J Deegan.

Cons: D Green (9 from 11).

USA scorers:

Tries: F Love, J Sarkees, L Keester-Venables. Cons: J Firebrace (2 from 3).

Pen: D Cadden.

Ireland: Daniel Green; Charlie Molony, Rob Carney (Jack Deegan 60), Seán Walsh (Connacht), Johnny O’Sullivan; Charlie O’Shea (Daniel Ryan 56), Christopher Barrett (Luke Coffey 56); Adam Cooper (Max Doyle 73), Duinn Maguire (Luke McLaughlin 48), Blake McClean (Jamie Conway 48); Seán Walsh (Leinster), Joe Finn (Paddy Woods 60); Charlie Keane (Diarmaid O’Connell 69), Ben Blaney (captain), Alex Lautsou.

USA: Blake Miller; Sialeafuhia Ofa (Dane Mitchell 71), William Darbishire, Leo Keester-Venables, Finn Love; Declan Cadden (Jack Firebrace 17), Joseph Sarkees; Colin Donnelly (Sawyer Troupe 51), Aidan Stewart (Salesi Kafovalu 35), Tyler Trower (Alfie Booth 35-63); Lyndon Bailey, Kitiona Talaepa (Pierce Kelly 51); Liam Hill (Jayden Williams 51), Harrison Cluff, Frank Finicle (Yiannia Efthymiopoulos 59).

Referee: George Selwood (England).