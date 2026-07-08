FAI motion to fulfil Israel fixtures passes at EGM

AN FAI MOTION to proceed with the upcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures against Israel has been passed at an extraordinary general meeting.

The motion passed by 75 votes to 32, having been voted on by 114 general assembly members in attendance (with three abstentions) at Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The FAI thanked its general assembly members “for endorsing its responsibility to fulfil its obligations in relation to Uefa fixtures” in a statement published afterwards.

The motion read as follows: “While acknowledging the strength of feeling regarding support for Palestine and the upcoming Uefa Men’s Nations League fixtures, that the members recognise the profound impact that any non-fulfilment of Uefa fixtures would have on Irish football as a whole and on its future development, and accordingly endorses the Association fulfilling its obligations in respect of those fixtures.”

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The outcome “provides the FAI Board with the support to continue making decisions in the interest of Irish football,” the statement continued.

It adds: “The Association understands and respects the views expressed by its members, as well as players and staff, supporters, campaigners, members of the public and the Irish footballing community in relation to the 2026-27 Uefa Nations League fixtures between Ireland and Israel.

“The Association will continue to liaise with various stakeholders and support the Ireland squad for its upcoming Uefa Nations League campaign.”

Heimir Halgrimsson’s side are due to face Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, on 27 September for the ‘away’ tie, before the ‘home’ game in Backa Topola, Serbia, on 4 October.

The FAI confirmed last month that the ‘home’ fixture would be held behind closed doors at a neutral venue, citing “operational challenges” and adding that “the decision to fulfil the fixture has been made in the interest of Irish football”.

There has been mounting pressure on the FAI to boycott the fixtures in protest over Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza. A ‘Stop The Game’ campaign has gathered support in recent months.