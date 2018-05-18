  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Steve McClaren has found himself a job back in English football

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the former England, Middlesbrough and FC Twente boss is talking over from Ian Holloway.

By The42 Team Friday 18 May 2018, 5:50 PM
48 minutes ago 2,440 Views 2 Comments
The 57-year-old's last role in England was at Derby County.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER ENGLAND MANAGER Steve McClaren has been appointed as the new Queens Park Rangers boss.

QPR were without a coach following Ian Holloway’s departure earlier this month and the ex-Newcastle United man’s appointment was confirmed on Friday, as the 57-year-old signed a two-year deal at Loftus Road.

McClaren, who served as a coach at QPR under Harry Redknapp in 2013, told the club’s website: “It’s great to be back and it’s a challenge that I’m excited by.

I must admit that I’ve followed the club closely over the last five years, because of the three months I had here.”

Director of Football Les Ferdinand added: “We are delighted with this appointment and, speaking with Steve, I know how excited he is to be here and how determined he is to be a success.”

McClaren last managed with Derby County in the Championship early last year, but he has been working as a coaching consultant for Maccabi Tel Aviv most recently.

