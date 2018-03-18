  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 18 March, 2018
Uncapped Ross County keeper called up to Ireland squad for Turkey friendly

Aaron McCarey is one of eight uncapped players in the squad for Friday’s friendly.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,624 Views 6 Comments
McCarey: first senior call for the 26-year-old.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

MONAGHAN’S AARON MCCAREY has been handed a late international call-up after injuries ruled goalkeepers Rob Elliot and Keiren Westwood out of Ireland’s friendly against Turkey.

The Ross County stopper, 26, is one of eight uncapped players in the squad for Friday evening’s game in Antalya, along with Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

Injuries to both Elliot (back) and Westwood (ankle) mean that Bradford’s Colin Doyle — who won his only previous cap back in 2007 — is the only goalkeeper with senior international experience.

Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan are the other new faces in Martin O’Neill’s 25-man travelling panel.

Following Friday’s match, O’Hara and Rice will both link up with the Ireland U21s as they prepare for their European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on 27 March in Tallaght Stadium.

John Egan, Greg Cunningham, Harry Arter and Liam Kelly all miss out having been named in O’Neill’s provisional squad earlier this month.

Final Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Aaron McCarey (Ross County)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie

