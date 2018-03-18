  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Southampton book Wembley semi-final date in Mark Hughes' first game as manager

Paul Cook and Wigan’s giantkilling fairytale has come to an end.

By AFP Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,949 Views No Comments
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates: Southampton are into the last four.
Image: Matt Watson
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates: Southampton are into the last four.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates: Southampton are into the last four.
Image: Matt Watson

Wigan Athletic 0-2 Southampton

MARK HUGHES ENJOYED the ideal start to his Southampton reign as the struggling Premier League club reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win at Wigan.

Hughes was hired as Southampton manager this week to replace the sacked Mauricio Pellegrino and the former Saints striker had an immediate impact on his new team.

Hughes’ main goal is to help Southampton preserve their top-flight status and they dropped into the relegation zone on Saturday as Crystal Palace won in the league while the Saints were preparing for their cup quarter-final.

Nevertheless, a trip to Wembley in the semi-finals could provide a welcome tonic as the new manager tries to make his presence felt.

It was essential Southampton avoided following in the footsteps of Manchester City, West Ham and Bournemouth, top-flight sides who had all perished against third tier giant-killers Wigan — managed by former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook — in the FA Cup this season.

They achieved that aim thanks to second half goals from Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Cedric Soares.

Southampton joined Tottenham and Manchester United in the semi-finals, with Leicester and Chelsea meeting in the last quarter-final later on Sunday.

After a scrappy first half, Southampton took the lead in the 62nd minute.

Dusan Tadic’s corner was stabbed goalwards by Hojbjerg and Wigan’s Dan Burn couldn’t react quickly enough to clear off the line.

Manolo Gabbiadini had a chance to double Southampton’s advantage in the 73rd minute when he got past Burn and the Wigan centre-back brought him down in the penalty area.

But Wigan goalkeeper Christian Walton plunged to his left and pushed Gabbiadini’s powerful spot-kick round the post.

Wigan applied plenty of pressure in the closing stages, but couldn’t emulate their epic fifth round success against Premier League leaders City.

In the first minute of stoppage-time, Southampton right back Soares surged into the area before side-footing past Walton.

© – AFP, 2018

Klopp: Salah does not want to be compared with Messi

About the author:

AFP

