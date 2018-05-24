This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 24 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan's McKenna picks up third straight stoppage as Sugar Ray Leonard watches on in Santa Monica

Aaron McKenna moved to 4-0(3KOs) after bashing up Darrel Harris last night.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 24 May 2018, 2:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,458 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4031914
Image: Lina Baker
Image: Lina Baker

SMITHBOROUGH WELTERWEIGHT AARON McKenna scored his third straight stoppage victory on the ninth annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity fight night in his adopted hometown of Santa Monica last night.

The 18-year-old both Ireland and Golden Boy Promotions’ youngest professional fighter – earned a TKO3 of Floridian Darrel Harris, who was stopped on his stool after a three-round beatdown.

McKenna caught Harris off-balance and dropped him with a left hook in the second, and went to town on a cut that had opened over Harris’ eye in the third before the referee called a halt to proceedings.

It was probably just as well, too: Harris, naturally smaller than his teenage opponent, looked a beaten man as he retreated to his corner at the end of the third, slumping over the ropes as he awaited his stool.

33575960_10214002158860590_5116760308282556416_n

“When I saw the blood, I wanted to go after him even more,” said McKenna after improving his record to 4-0(3KOs). “Though, I thought I was going to stop him in the next round. It was a good learning experience.”

Sugar Ray Leonard, for whose charity foundation the fight bill was raising funds, watched on as McKenna delivered a composed and comprehensive thumping of his American opponent.

‘The Silencer’ has now scored three successive stoppage victories in as many months after mincing Jose Palacios and Keasen Freeman in March and April respectively.

The former European Schoolboys champion is now likely to move up to the six-round distance, and could have as many as five more fights before the end of 2018.

‘I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: ‘If Conor won’t fight you, I will”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
IRELAND
Ireland cricket legend Ed Joyce announces his retirement
Ireland cricket legend Ed Joyce announces his retirement
Strong squad underlines Ireland's chances of series success in Australia
Uncapped Byrne and Beirne in Ireland squad for summer tour to Australia
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
AUSTRALIA
Australia prop suspended for two months after twice testing positive for cocaine
Australia prop suspended for two months after twice testing positive for cocaine
Australian archbishop steps down after being found guilty of covering up child sex abuse
Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie