Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach

The New Zealander originally undertook the role on a short-term basis.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 11:50 AM
34 minutes ago 734 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3915772
Adam Griggs (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that Adam Griggs will stay on as Ireland Women’s coach, joining the IRFU High Performance Unit Women’s Programme from mid-April.

As part of his role, Griggs, who guided Leinster Women to inter-pro success in 2016, will also join the Women’s Sevens coaching team.

The New Zealander originally replaced Tom Tierney as Ireland’s head coach last November, but only signed on a short-term contract that ran until the end of the 2018 Six Nations.

Griggs oversaw a mixed campaign, with Ireland finishing third in the table and coming away with two wins and three defeats, but recently received backing from Hannah Tyrrell, who described him as a “fantastic coach”.

After the news today was confirmed, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: “We are delighted that Adam will join the High Performance Unit Women’s Programme following his initial time with the Ireland Women’s team during the Women’s Six Nations.

“There are a lot of exciting opportunities ahead for the Women’s programme, including the Rugby World Cup Sevens this summer and qualification for Rugby 7s at the Olympics in Tokyo. There is also continued development for the Women’s Six Nations Championship and qualification for the next Women’s Rugby World Cup to work towards.”

Griggs added: “I’m delighted to join the IRFU High Performance Unit. The Women’s Six Nations was a huge challenge for the squad, and while there is plenty of room for improvement, the foundations and progress of the squad was very satisfying.

“I am looking forward to helping our teams represent Ireland on the world stage. With some key tournaments and events in the years ahead, it’s a very exciting time to be involved with Women’s rugby in Ireland.”


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (2)

