  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grand Slam success will leave All Blacks wary of the threat that Ireland pose

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes believes the All Blacks will be looking anxiously over their shoulders.

By Adam McKendry Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 10:51 AM
1 hour ago 3,809 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3915640

OFF THE BACK of their Grand Slam success at the weekend, Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes believes the All Blacks will be looking anxiously over their shoulders at Ireland in the world rankings.

Kieran Read congratulates Rory Best New Zealand's Kieran Read congratulates Ireland's Rory Best after the clash in Chicago in 2016. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

The top two sides in the world are due to meet in a mouthwatering clash at the Aviva Stadium in November, with Joe Schmidt’s charges intent on recording a second win over the Southern Hemisphere giants.

Less than a year out from a World Cup, it would be some statement of intent and would outline the lofty ambitions the national side now harbour after their dominant Six Nations campaign.

And, speaking ahead of his province’s trip to Cardiff this weekend, Gibbes reckons Steve Hansen will be all to aware of the threat Ireland will pose to New Zealand’s long standing reign at the top of the rankings.

“I think Ireland have not only landed a Grand Slam, but I think they were consistently the most cohesive and clinical team in that Six Nations,” the former All Black commended.

“I think what will grab New Zealand’s attention will be certainly they prepare well for every team there is no doubt about it.

“I think just that consistency of what Ireland have put together in the last couple of years, they are absolutely worthy of deep preparation as Steve Hansen’s a big fan of and worthy of total respect.”

Steve Hansen with Garry Ringrose New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen with Ireland's Garry Ringrose. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

However, for now he has to turn his attentions to Ulster’s visit to the Blues as he aims to ensure he leaves the province with European rugby next season before he returns to New Zealand to take up a role with Waikato.

It’s an unenviable task. After Edinburgh took down Munster last weekend and with Benetton having what looks to be a relatively simple run-in, there’s every possibility that the Challenge Cup could beckon next campaign.

Only six points separate fourth-placed Ulster and the Italians in fifth in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14, albeit the Kingspan outfit have a game in hand, but their wretched away record doesn’t instil any confidence.

But Gibbes is hopeful that the returning Irish heroes Jacob Stockdale and the recently re-signed Iain Henderson can provide the boost that will see Ulster over the line against Cardiff, who have quietly won four in a row.

Jacob Stockdale scores a try Ulster welcome back Irish try scoring hero Jacob Stockdale. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“To have them around is great, from what they have just experienced, what they have come through, and to have them back in the environment is a boost for us,” the head coach admitted.

“What part they will play straight away I do not know, but just having their quality around and the kind of guys they are, particularly the forwards the guys they are, and it is obviously an exciting period for Jacob given what he has gone through.”

Ulster will most certainly have to upset the form book to get the win though, given they haven’t won an away game since December – at Harlequins in the Champions Cup – and the Blues are on that unbeaten run.

Jono Gibbes Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes. Source: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

And, with trips to Edinburgh and Munster to finish the season, as well as home games against Glasgow and the Ospreys to come, there’s absolutely no wiggle room for the northern province, as Gibbes is painfully aware.

“We’ve had a pretty good discussion, no, a monologue – because only I talked!” Gibbes laughed, before adding more seriously: “My message to the group was we’ve got no margin of error, basically.

“That’s not necessarily results, you don’t automatically think of that, because there’s other teams playing and you don’t know what’s going to happen in rugby.

“I think we’ve just got to have no margin of error in our preparation so every day has got to be like a final preparation. That’s how deep we’ve got to go, how edgy our preparation’s got to be.

“Certainly we had a session yesterday that was good, and today, and certainly the signs are there that they understand what I mean by no margin for error in our preparation.”


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

More ‘exciting signings’ to follow promising Aussie to Connacht

O’Donnell looking to take a leaf out of Scarlets’ book on how to tackle Toulon

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
Griezmann wants club future resolved before World Cup amid interest from Barcelona
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
ENGLAND
Grand Slam victory the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year
Grand Slam victory the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Jose Mourinho is destroying Luke Shaw'
'Jose Mourinho is destroying Luke Shaw'
'I think Jon would like to continue'
‘The club will do everything they need to make sure it’s safe’

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie