Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight

The problem was caused by disruption at Dublin Airport yesterday, according to the airline.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 12 May 2018, 11:43 AM
31 minutes ago 5,443 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4008787

A general view of the San Mames Stadium before kick off San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, which hosts today's Champions Cup final. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER RUGBY SUPPORTERS were left furious at Dublin Airport this morning after Aer Lingus were unable to accommodate all passengers who were booked on a flight to Bilbao to attend today’s Champions Cup final against Racing 92.

One fan who was present told The42 that passengers were informed at the boarding gate that flight EI 2750 — which was scheduled to depart for the Spanish city at 7.10am — did not have room for six passengers who were in possession of bookings.

As fans expressed their anger via social media, financial compensation and alternative arrangements were offered by the airline, who explained that the capacity problem was caused by issues which arose at Dublin Airport yesterday following inclement weather conditions.

According to Aer Lingus, two passengers were ultimately unable to be transported to Bilbao for the biggest game in European club rugby, which is due to start at 4.45pm Irish time.

“Following on from the disruption to take-off and landings at Dublin Airport yesterday, a number of Aer Lingus aircraft were positioned in the wrong location. As a result for one of our Bilbao flights, the capacity was slightly lower than required,” said an Aer Lingus spokesperson.

“Aer Lingus confirms the flight departed and it has been able to move all but two of the 2,700 guests it is transporting to this weekend’s Champions Cup final. It is unacceptable to Aer Lingus that even two guests were affected. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

After Leinster booked their place in today’s final with a victory over Scarlets last month, Aer Lingus announced that additional flights were to be made available this weekend on it’s Dublin-Bilbao route.

‘It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in’

‘You want to be able to stand over something from your time, and that drives you on’

