'You want to be able to stand over something from your time, and that drives you on'

EVEN AT THE relatively tender age of 25, there aren’t many achievements Tadhg Furlong has yet to mark off his list, but you get the sense victory today with his ‘band of brothers’ would surpass everything that has gone before.

Furlong was in the sub-academy and then academy for Leinster’s European triumphs in 2011 and 2012, and had no hesitation this week in stating matter of factly that the Champions Cup final against Racing 92 [KO 5.45pm, BT Sport/Sky Sports] is the biggest game of his career in blue.

“Without question,” he says. “Coming in as a young fella you saw teams win; in 2011 I was in the sub-academy, and in the academy in 2012. I suppose you never really felt part of it, because when I came into the academy I had a long lay-off with a shoulder injury. I wouldn’t have trained with the seniors. I would have been in early and out early.

“Ever since then we’ve gotten to semi-finals but we’ve never really pushed on, and as a young fella you want to get that respect. You want to be able to stand over something from your time, and I think that’s something that massively drives it on. It’s something that I’ve thought about over the last few years. It’s something that you really want to succeed at, and it means a massive amount to me.”

Leinster’s unrelenting pursuit of that fourth star, and a place alongside Toulouse as the competition’s most successful side, has gathered momentum over the course of a faultless campaign to date, with the swatting aside of Saracens and Scarlets in the knockout stages particularly impressive.

There is no understating the significance of this evening’s decider in Bilbao, nor the size of the prize on offer for this new wave, who are driven and unflinching in their quest to emulate the success of their predessecors.

It has been six long years since Leinster last lifted silverware and the pain of last year’s semi-final defeat to Clermont has fuelled the fire, and focused minds. This is their time.

Furlong has played 14 times for Leinster this season. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“When you talk about adding a star to the jersey, the drive to succeed and be a part of something special like teams before us, that’s what drives you on to try and be as good as you can every day, and try to get better when you come into work every day,” Furlong continues.

“When it comes to the week of the game, you’re literally just focussing on — I know it sounds boring but it’s incredibly true — your job, trying to maximise your preparation, leaving no stone unturned, and getting yourself in the best physical and mental state to go out and play a game of rugby on the weekend.”

This isn’t just for himself, or his team-mates. But a province, a county and a community. That’s what makes playing for Leinster as special as it is, and why Furlong says it is a ‘toss up’ between which means more; a Grand Slam with Ireland, or a Champions Cup with Leinster.

“Representing Wexford means a massive amount to me,” the prop says. “I understand it is the route less travelled. I have got incredible support from the club back home in New Ross, from the people of Horsewood and Campile over the years.

“You flicker back and you know that and you don’t want to let them down, and that means a lot to me. And for Leinster we have people from all over the place. We represent different parts as a collective, and there is that parochial GAA sort of thing. We are from here, we play here, and it means a massive amount to us.

“To be honest with you, I probably would have eyed trying to succeed at a Champions Cup for longer, or would have driven towards winning a Champions Cup for longer than I would have tried to envisage a Grand Slam, because I came through the academy and I wasn’t playing with Ireland. You see your peers do it. They’re two different feelings in a way.”

The 25-year-old is ready to go. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Furlong will be experiencing a range of emotions as he wakes up this morning, and counts down to kick-off at the San Mamés Stadium. Nerves and excitement rolled into one. He knows it’s a big one.

“You’re tapping, you’re just a little bit restless and I quite like that fight and even in the dressing room before the game, you know it’s so adrenaline filling,” he adds. “It’s inevitable and tough — you’re so tappy and fidgety and you’re just ready to go in a way.

“I don’t think I’d like to stop myself doing that because it’s nice to have that nervous energy and sort of knowing there’s a big game coming in 20/30 minutes.”

At the end of a long season, which has seen Furlong join an illustrious group of Grand Slam winners, he is primed for another big day. It’s the one he has been waiting for.

