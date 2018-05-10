The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview

FORMER IRELAND HEAD coach Eddie O’Sullivan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey once again to preview this year’s Champions Cup final, which takes place on Saturday between Leinster and Racing 92 in Bilbao.

Also up for discussion are Joey Carbery’s options if he wants to progress to be Ireland’s first-choice 10 and where to next for Connacht.

