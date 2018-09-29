This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 September, 2018
West Coast Eagles snatch AFL Grand Final glory after epic battle with Collingwood

Dom Sheed held his nerve to find a late, late winner at the MCG.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 9:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,360 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4260500

THE WEST COAST Eagles came out on top in a cracking AFL Grand Final as they beat Collingwood by five points at the MCG. 

AFL GRAND FINAL 2018 Champions: West Coast Eagles. Source: AAP/PA Images

It was a thrilling finish at the Melbourne venue as Dom Sheed powered the Eagles into the lead with a goal from an acute angle.

At that stage, there was less than two minutes on the clock and the 2018 champions did just enough to hold on and secure the crown in front of 100,022.

Collingwood started extremely strongly, racing into the lead as they hit the first five goals. The Eagles clawed their way back into the contest but by half time, they were still trailing 6.3 (39) to 4.3 (27).

By three-quarter time, the game was level, paving the way for an epic finale and Sheed’s moment of magic to secure the Eagles’ fourth title in their history.

Meanwhile, Luke Shuey pocketed the Norm Smith Medal after collecting 34 disposals and kicking a crucial comeback goal.

“To our fans who have come out today, you guys have travelled thousands and thousands of kilometres to be here and we love you,” he said. “This one’s for you.”

The Premiership decider finished 11.13 (79) to 11.8 (74).

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

