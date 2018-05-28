AIB extend sponsorship of All-Ireland Football Championship through to 2023

THE GAA HAVE AGREED a five-year extension to their sponsorship deal with AIB which will see the bank remain title sponsor of four competitions until 2023.

AIB took over as primary sponsors of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship on a three-year-deal in 2015 after Ulster Bank and GAAGo previously adorned the hoardings, but will remain on board for another five-year term.

The deal will also see the group further their association with the GAA’s club championships. They will remain title sponsor of the Camogie Club Championships (an agreement first struck in 2013) and the men’s football and hurling championships.

AIB first partnered with the GAA for the men’s All-Ireland Club Championships in 1991, so this five-year agreement will extend their relationship to 32 years.

“As one of the GAA’s longest continuous sponsors, AIB have demonstrated real commitment and support for Gaelic Games,” said GAA president John Horan.

Leinster Club SFC trophy, the McCabe Cup. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“This has been enhanced by the significant promotion they have provided the GAA with through the activation of their sponsorship, even succeeding in bringing GAA to an international audience be it through the live streaming of Club Championship fixtures or introducing globally recognised figures to GAA.

“We work really well with AIB, share an understanding of the importance of Gaelic Games to Irish community life and are delighted that they have committed to the GAA for a further five years.”