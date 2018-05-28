This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AIB extend sponsorship of All-Ireland Football Championship through to 2023

The deal will also see AIB’s association with the All-Ireland club championship reach 32 years.

By Sean Farrell Monday 28 May 2018, 2:44 PM
30 minutes ago 236 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4040370
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE AGREED a five-year extension to their sponsorship deal with AIB which will see the bank remain title sponsor of four competitions until 2023.

AIB took over as primary sponsors of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship on a three-year-deal in 2015 after Ulster Bank and GAAGo previously adorned the hoardings, but will remain on board for another five-year term.

The deal will also see the group further their association with the GAA’s club championships. They will remain title sponsor of the Camogie Club Championships (an agreement first struck in 2013) and the men’s football and hurling championships.

AIB first partnered with the GAA for the men’s All-Ireland Club Championships in 1991, so this five-year agreement will extend their relationship to 32 years.

“As one of the GAA’s longest continuous sponsors, AIB have demonstrated real commitment and support for Gaelic Games,” said GAA president John Horan.

General view of the McCabe cup Leinster Club SFC trophy, the McCabe Cup. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“This has been enhanced by the significant promotion they have provided the GAA with through the activation of their sponsorship, even succeeding in bringing GAA to an international audience be it through the live streaming of Club Championship fixtures or introducing globally recognised figures to GAA.

“We work really well with AIB, share an understanding of the importance of Gaelic Games to Irish community life and are delighted that they have committed to the GAA for a further five years.”

Good news for Cork forward O’Neill as he avoids knee ligament damage

‘We’re known by pundits who’ve never coached teams as a ‘defensive team’. That’s some sickener for them’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
DUBLIN
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
'I don’t think we’ve ever done experimentation': No half-measures for Dublin in Leinster
As it happened: Longford v Meath, Dublin v Wicklow - Sunday football match tracker
FOOTBALL
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
HURLING
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Another couple of stunning Semple Stadium saves by Cork's Nash to add to his collection
Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork
LIVERPOOL
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie