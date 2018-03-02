Dublin-born MacGinty one of three Sale players rewarded with long-term deals

AJ MACGINTY’S INFLUENTIAL performances have been rewarded after the Dublin-born out-half was one of three key players to sign long-term contracts with Sale Sharks this week.

MacGinty has been in superb form for Sale this term after joining from Connacht in 2016 and is just shy of 200 career points for the Premiership club, having established himself as the most accurate kicker in the competition’s history with a kick-success percentage of more than 86 per cent.

The USA international, who was educated at Blackrock College before moving to New York, joins Scottish winger Byron McGuigan and Denny Solomona in committing his future to the Sharks.

“I am delighted to commit my long-term future to Sale Sharks,” he said.

“The vision the owners and coaches have for the club make Sale an exciting place to be in the coming years and with the strong group of players and young prospects committed to the club, I am confident we can challenge for honours in future seasons.

“I have enjoyed my time at the club so far and believe that while I have improved as a player in my time here, with particular thanks to Deacs and Jon Callard, my best rugby in a Sale jersey is in front of me.”

Sale also announced a three-year deal for 28-year-old McGuigan and a four-year renewal for England international Solomona.

MacGinty has made 31 appearances for Sale. Source: Tony Marshall

MacGinty is currently sidelined with a knee injury but is expected to return to full fitness soon.

Sale’s director of rugby Steve Diamond added: “AJ’s attention to detail is second to none. He started his professional rugby career at an older age than many but he shows all the maturity and skill-sets that anyone could wish for and he has been and will continue to be a fantastic player for us.

“He’s a great lad to have around. He’s very modest and keeps his head down but he’s hugely popular with all the staff and our supporters. He’s also able to put his point across at team meetings and with the coaches and he’s not one of those players who just sits on the fence.

“He’s such a dedicated lad and he ticks every box that we want and so much more so I’m really delighted that he’s signed the new deal with us.”

