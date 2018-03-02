  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jono Gibbes will return to southern hemisphere after one season with Ulster

The New Zealander has spent a decade in Europe since moving to work under Michael Cheika in Leinster.

By Sean Farrell Friday 2 Mar 2018, 9:58 AM
4 hours ago 6,335 Views 72 Comments
http://the42.ie/3881138
Image: Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Image: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

ULSTER’S COACHING ROOM will have a new look again next season as the province this morning confirmed that Jono Gibbes will depart after this campaign.

The former Leinster and Clermont forwards coach, who has been linked with a second stint working under Michael Cheika, this time for the Wallabies, says he is heading south for family reasons.

“Being a long way from home for the last 10 years has made me prioritise things above my career and so I’ll be returning at the end of this season for family reasons,” Gibbes said in a statement released by the northern province this morning.

Gibbes moved from Clermont to Belfast last summer and has been head coach with Ulster since the closing days of January when director of rugby Les Kiss left the province in the wake of a sound beating away to Wasps which locked Ulster out of the Champions Cup knock-out stages.

Since then, Ulster thrashed the hapless Southern Kings, but slipped to fourth place in Pro14 Conference B with losses at home to Edinburgh and then to an under-strength Scarlets. They were due to face the high-flying Glasgow Warriors this evening until the inclement weather forced the game to be postponed.

“I believe there are enough passionate and professional people involved to build on the existing strong foundations of the club,” Gibbes adds.

“The challenge ahead for Ulster demands the full attention of everyone involved; the management group, the team, the coaches and support staff. It is exciting and achievable. However, I cannot in good conscience provide my full attention for the journey ahead.”

Operations director Bryn Cunningham, who signalled that the province would seek to break down and rebuild their structures after Kiss’ departure, thanked Gibbes for his efforts and said:

“A review of the coaching structure is ongoing and the desired outcome of this will be to provide us with a strong, well-balanced coaching team and some long-term stability.”

All Blacks and Harlequins strike deal to link up on and off the pitch

‘As your stereotypical ginger Irish man, walking out into 30 degree heat is dangerous stuff’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (72)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He is worth â¬100 million, but he is a free agent, so he is a bargain'
'He is worth €100 million, but he is a free agent, so he is a bargain'
Arsenal apathy worse than ‘Wenger Out’ displays – Carragher
Guardiola backs Henry to enter management after Arsenal thrashing
FOOTBALL
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
IRELAND
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'Ticked the first box' - Ireland's Phil Healy books World Indoor 400m semi-final spot
'I grew up watching Drico, D’Arcy' - Munster's Arnold on being in Ireland camp
Storm waves in the west moved boulders onto the top of this cliff
MANCHESTER CITY
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Pep Guardiola ready to give up 'yellow ribbon' protest
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Be part of the audience for The42 Six Nations Show Live: Ireland v Scotland
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Analysis: Bridge passes proving key to unlocking Six Nations defences

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie