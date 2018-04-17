  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Athlone native selected in League Two team of the year as Luton close in on promotion

Alan Sheehan has been a regular at centre-half for promotion chasing Luton Town.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 11:16 AM
1 hour ago 1,113 Views No Comments
ATHLONE NATIVE ALAN Sheehan has been named in a League Two team of the year selection for the second time this month and could be celebrating promotion tonight with Luton Town.

Luton Town v Barnet - Sky Bet League Two - Kenilworth Road Alan Sheehan (left) celebrating a goal during Luton Town's win over Barnet last month. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Centre-half Sheehan is one of five Luton Town players in the PFA League Two side that recognises the star performers from this season after earlier this month being named on the EFL team of the season.

The 31-year-old and his team-mates are on the brink of promotion to League One after a 3-1 victory at home to Crewe last Saturday. If Exeter lose tonight in their clash with Chesterfield, Luton will get to celebrate promotion and even if Exeter triumph, Luton can clinch promotion against Carlisle next Saturday. They are currently in second place on the table only a single point behind table-toppers Accrington Stanley.

Promotion would be something to savour for Sheehan after several near misses in recent seasons. He was part of a Luton side that lost out 6-5 on aggregate in a dramatic semi-final play-off last season against Blackpool.

In spells with previous clubs Sheehan lost the League One play-off final with Leeds United in 2008 and Swindon Town in 2010. He also just missed out on the play-offs in 2012 with Notts County and in 2015 with Bradford City.

Sheehan grew up in the Coosan area of Athlone, a neighbour of Irish and Leinster rugby star Robbie Henshaw along with St Kilda AFL player Ray Connellan, and he began his soccer career with Leicester City at the age of 17.

Henshaw, Connellan, Sheehan: how three friends from a little Irish town made sports careers around the world

Fintan O'Toole
