Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears

Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off after 18 minutes last night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off after 18 minutes last night.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN has been dealt a cruel injury blow with the news he will not only miss the rest of the season with Liverpool but also this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Liverpool have this evening confirmed the midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury during the first-half of the Reds’ Champions League victory over Roma last night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had flourished this season after moving to Anfield from Arsenal, will begin a lengthy rehabilitation programme, but no timescale has been set for his return.

The injury represents a significant setback for both the player and his club and country as Liverpool’s bid for Champions League glory gathers pace after last night’s 5-2 first-leg win.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp with only three established midfielders — Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum — for the remainder of the campaign, with both Emre Can and Adam Lallana already sidelined.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also looked set to play a key role for England in Russia after excelling in the Liverpool midfield this term, helping the club to the cusp of a Champions League final.

The player said he was “absolutely devastated” in a statement issue on Twitter this evening.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!