  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears

The midfielder sustained a serious knee injury during last night’s Champions League clash with Roma.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 6:14 PM
1 hour ago 5,041 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3978554
Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off after 18 minutes last night.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off after 18 minutes last night.
Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off after 18 minutes last night.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN has been dealt a cruel injury blow with the news he will not only miss the rest of the season with Liverpool but also this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Liverpool have this evening confirmed the midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury during the first-half of the Reds’ Champions League victory over Roma last night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had flourished this season after moving to Anfield from Arsenal, will begin a lengthy rehabilitation programme, but no timescale has been set for his return.

The injury represents a significant setback for both the player and his club and country as Liverpool’s bid for Champions League glory gathers pace after last night’s 5-2 first-leg win.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp with only three established midfielders — Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum — for the remainder of the campaign, with both Emre Can and Adam Lallana already sidelined.

Oxlade-Chamberlain also looked set to play a key role for England in Russia after excelling in the Liverpool midfield this term, helping the club to the cusp of a Champions League final.

The player said he was “absolutely devastated” in a statement issue on Twitter this evening.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Shelbourne striker completes hat-trick with 35-yard stunner

Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure ‘was not really my decision’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
FOOTBALL
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Chelsea keeper Courtois to sue former Belgium coach Wilmots
Bayern Munich star was 'a little depressed' after leaving Real on loan
Former France manager who led three African nations to the World Cup dies
LEINSTER
The reality is that the IRFU can't force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move
The reality is that the IRFU can't force Carbery, Byrne or anyone to move
Leinster great Isa Nacewa to retire from rugby this summer
Sexton braced for 'special and tough' clash with former club Racing in Champions Cup final
LIVERPOOL
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'
'They constantly went for the long ball, from any area of the pitch'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes
Wenger reveals timing of Arsenal departure 'was not really my decision'
As it stands: Plenty of Irish interest as the race to the Premier League reaches its climax

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie