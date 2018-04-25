Shelbourne striker completes hat-trick with 35-yard stunner

THERE WAS NO shortage of goals at Tolka Park last night as Shelbourne booked their place in the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup courtesy of a 7-2 victory over fellow SSE Airtricity League First Division outfit Drogheda United.

Shels winger Jamie Doyle took home the match ball after netting a hat-trick (in the video above) which he completed in the 90th minute with a stunning strike from 35 yards out.

Admittedly the defending was loose from Drogheda — probably to be expected from a team trailing 6-2 in the dying seconds of a League Cup game — but the former Bohemians and UCD player deserves a pat on the back for an outstanding finish.

Owen Heary’s men now advance to the last eight of the competition, where they’ll take on in-form Premier Division side Derry City at the Brandywell.

The dates and times for the EA Sports Cup quarter-finals were confirmed this afternoon:

Monday, 7 May: Derry City v Shelbourne, Brandywell Stadium (17:00)

Tuesday, 8 May: Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St Colman’s Park (19:30)

Tuesday, 8 May: Dundalk v Bohemians, Oriel Park (19:45)

Tuesday, 8 May: Sligo Rovers v Waterford, The Showgrounds (19:45)