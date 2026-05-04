Pistons rout Magic to cap comeback, book playoff clash with Cavaliers

THE DETROIT PISTONS routed the Orlando Magic 116-94 on Sunday to cap a remarkable NBA playoff comeback and book an Eastern Conference semi-final clash with Cleveland.

Cade Cunningham scored 32 points and handed out 12 assists and Tobias Harris added 30 points with nine rebounds as the Pistons, who trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, wrapped up a 4-3 triumph.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers weathered a hot start from Toronto to beat the Raptors 114-102 and secure a 4-3 win in a series in which the home team won every game.

The Pistons, who locked up the top seed in the East with the third-best record in the league, notched their first playoff series victory since 2008.

“It’s great,” Cunningham said after the Pistons became the 15th team to climb out of a 3-1 hole — one day after the Philadelphia 76ers accomplished the feat against Boston.

“We had a great regular season, we built a lot of momentum going into these playoffs,” Cunningham said. “To lose in the first round would have really stung.

“To come back from 3-1, odds against us, and to come back and win it at home — it feels good.”

Detroit had already fended off elimination with victories in games five and six against the Magic — erasing a 24-point deficit on Friday to force Sunday’s decider.

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It’s the second time the Pistons have rallied from 3-1 down to top the Magic, having accomplished the feat in the first round in 2003.

“They really pushed us to the limit,” Cunningham said. “We’ve grown a lot because of this series, because of that team.”

Paolo Banchero scored 38 points with nine rebounds and six assists for Orlando but got precious little scoring support.

Banchero scored the Magic’s first 11 points and Orlando emerged from a tight first quarter with a two-point lead.

The back-and-forth action continued early in the second, Detroit finally creating some separation behind a 17-point second-quarter outburst from Harris.

They led 60-49 at halftime and pushed their lead to as many as 25, taking full advantage of 16 Magic turnovers that led to 19 Pistons points.

“We’re excited for what’s to come,” Cunningham said. “We want to win games, win series and (our) ultimate goal is a championship.”

That quest continues with game one against Cleveland on Tuesday.

The Cavs, behind a masterclass from center Jarrett Allen, notched the franchise’s fifth straight game-seven triumph as they vanquished the Raptors for the fourth time in four post-season meetings.

Cleveland erased an early 10-point deficit to go into halftime tied at 49-49 and opened the third quarter on a 9-0 scoring run.

They out-scored the Raptors 38-19 in the third, Allen scoring 14 of his 22 points and pulling down 10 of his 19 rebounds in the period.

“I just wanted to show my teammates that we can win this game,” said Allen, who added two steals and three blocked shots.

His dominance on the boards helped the Cavs win the rebounding battle 60-33.

“Energy and effort, that’s what I believe wins games,” Allen said. “If you do it on the defensive end, everything translates to the offense.

“Every single possession, it means a lot,” he added of the game-seven intensity. “Every single possession means it could be the end of the season.”

Donovan Mitchell added 22 points for Cleveland and emerged unscathed from his own energetic leap for a ball which landed him in the third row of Rocket Arena seats early in the third quarter.

Veteran James Harden chipped in 18 points.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with a game-high 24 points, but Toronto’s ability to respond in the second half took a hit when foul trouble sent him to the bench for extended minutes.

– © AFP 2026