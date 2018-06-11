Tipperary at home to Mayo, Tyrone travel to Carlow - the latest GAA football qualifier draw

A REPEAT OF the 2016 All-Ireland football semi-final and novel away trips for the Ulster pair of Tyrone and Monaghan.

Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan and Mayo's Lee Keegan will be in opposition again. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Those were some of the key outcomes from this morningâ€™s All-Ireland senior football qualifier round two draw.

Tipperary and Mayo will renew acquaintances with the former at home for a clash that will be a repeat of the Croke Park tie in August 2016, which saw Mayo triumph 2-13 to 0-14.

Monaghan will be away to Waterford after Tom McGlincheyâ€™s side claimed a notable victory on Saturday in Wexford.

Waterford's Tommy Prendergast celebrate after the game with his son Tom. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

While after Carlowâ€™s disappointment in the Leinster semi-final yesterday, they must now get set to take on Tyrone, winners over Meath on Saturday.

Thereâ€™s an all-Ulster tie between Cavan and Down along with an all-Leinster tie between Longford and Kildare.

Offaly will take on Clare, Sligo will face Armagh and the game between Leitrim and Louth completes the draw.

Fixture details will be confirmed later with the games set to take place on the weekend of 23-24 June.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round Two Draw

Tipperary v Mayo

Waterford v Monaghan

Cavan v Down

Carlow v Tyrone

Offaly v Clare

Longford v Kildare

Sligo v Armagh

Leitrim v Louth

