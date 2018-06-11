This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary at home to Mayo, Tyrone travel to Carlow - the latest GAA football qualifier draw

Monaghan are heading to Waterford while there’s a couple of clashes between provincial rivals.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 11 Jun 2018, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 10,997 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4064068

A REPEAT OF the 2016 All-Ireland football semi-final and novel away trips for the Ulster pair of Tyrone and Monaghan.

Lee Keegan and Michael Quinlivan Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan and Mayo's Lee Keegan will be in opposition again. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Those were some of the key outcomes from this morningâ€™s All-Ireland senior football qualifier round two draw.

Tipperary and Mayo will renew acquaintances with the former at home for a clash that will be a repeat of the Croke Park tie in August 2016, which saw Mayo triumph 2-13 to 0-14.

Monaghan will be away to Waterford after Tom McGlincheyâ€™s side claimed a notable victory on Saturday in Wexford.

Tommy Prendergast celebrates after the game with his son Tom Waterford's Tommy Prendergast celebrate after the game with his son Tom. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

While after Carlowâ€™s disappointment in the Leinster semi-final yesterday, they must now get set to take on Tyrone, winners over Meath on Saturday.

Thereâ€™s an all-Ulster tie between Cavan and Down along with an all-Leinster tie between Longford and Kildare.

Offaly will take on Clare, Sligo will face Armagh and the game between Leitrim and Louth completes the draw.

Fixture details will be confirmed later with the games set to take place on the weekend of 23-24 June.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round Two Draw

Tipperary v Mayo

Waterford v Monaghan

Cavan v Down

Carlow v Tyrone

Offaly v Clare

Longford v Kildare

Sligo v Armagh

Leitrim v Louth

Mickey Harte: â€˜They just seem to be sad people who are negative all the timeâ€™

â€˜Itâ€™s a fitting tribute to his Dad that he came out and finished the game for us todayâ€™

