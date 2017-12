Colm Callanan helped Galway to Liam MacCarthy success in September, but what club does he play with? Turloughmore Kinvara

St. Thomas' Loughrea

Dublin were crowned All-Ireland U21 winners back in April. What club does defender Brian Howard line out for? Cuala Thomas Davis

Clontarf Raheny

What Cork club does camogie All-Ireland champion Gemma O’Connor hail from? Ballinhassig Inniscarra

Killeagh St Finbarrs

Jonny Cooper won another All-Ireland with Dublin this year. Which one is his club? Parnells Ballymun Kickhams

Castleknock Na Fianna

Jack Canning and the Galway minors were crowned All-Ireland champions in September. Who does Canning play for? Portumna Loughrea

Sarsfields St Thomas'

Four-time All-Ireland senior champion Ciaran Kilkenny plays his club football with which team? Fingallions Castleknock

Ballyboden St Enda's Kilmacud Crokes

Cian Lynch played a key role in Limerick's All-Ireland U21 victory, but what club side does he play for? Patrickswell Na Piarsaigh

Kilmallock Doon

Galway senior forward Cathal Mannion plays his club hurling with which side? Tommie Larkins Oranmore/Maree

Ardrahan Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Kerry minors strolled to another All-Ireland minor title, but which club is David Clifford's? Laune Rangers Dr Crokes

Fossa Rathmore