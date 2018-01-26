Former Ulster coach Clarke takes interim charge of Ospreys

Clarke on the sideline during Ospreys' meeting with Saracens this month.

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL and IRFU high performance manager Allen Clarke has been installed as interim head coach of Ospreys after the departure of Steve Tandy this week.

Tandy, appointed head coach as a 32-year-old in 2012, vacated the position after a poor run of form for the Welsh region which leaves them ahead of only Zebre in Pro14 Conference A with four wins from 13.

Capped eight times as hooker for Ireland, Clarke joined Ospreys as forwards coach before the start of the season after leaving the same role with his native Ulster, where he helped to establish the academy.

“Allen has agreed to take up the reins as interim head coach while the search for a permanent replacement is ongoing,”said managing director of Ospreys Andrew Millward today.

“He is vastly experienced, at both club/regional level and the international game, and will provide leadership as the team pursues its goals for the remainder of the season. I have no doubt that he will have the full support of everybody at the Ospreys.”