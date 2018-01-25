Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations

Webb was back-up to Conor Murray during the Lions tour last summer.

WALES’ SIX NATIONS ambitions have been dealt another hammer blow today as scrum-half Rhys Webb departed camp due to injury.

The Ospreys man, bound for Toulon next season, has suffered a knee injury that the WRU say will ‘restrict his involvement in the campaign’ and will reportedly keep him sidelined beyond the tournament.

Uncapped Cardiff Blues number nine Tomos Williams has been called into Warren Gatland’s squad in Webb’s place.

The 29-year-old Webb may even have played his final Test for Wales as, with 31 caps, he is well short of the 60-cap exemption on limitations around selection of players based outside of Wales.

Webb’s knee further deepens an injury crisis for Wales who will already be short on half-backs after injuries to number 10s Dan Biggar and Rhys Priestland. Although, Webb’s injury does clear the path for Scarlets’ European Player of the Year nominee Gareth Davies to take over at scrum-half.