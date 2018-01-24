  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Biggar out-half problem for Wales as Gatland prepares to trust in Anscombe

Rhys Patchell is also a potential stand-in for the injured Biggar, who is unlikely to return before Wales travel to face Ireland.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 10:01 AM
12 hours ago 5,437 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3814096
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WALES LOOK SET to be without out-half Dan Biggar at least until after the Six Nations round three clash with Ireland in Dublin on 24 February.

The Ospreys playmaker suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions Cup loss to Clermont at the weekend and widespread reports yesterday said he would miss the first three rounds of the Championship to rehabilitate.

Biggar’s absence, coupled with a hamstring injury to Rhys Priestland, means Warren Gatland will likely turn to either Gareth Anscombe or Rhys Patchell for the majority of the Championship, with Cardiff Blues’ Anscombe looking the more likely owing to Patchell playing predominantly as a fullback for the Scarlets.

Gloucester’s Owen Williams is another capable of playing out-half, but he is expected to operate in midfield for Gatland in this campaign.

“They seem to have a reluctance to play Patchell at 10,” former Wales openside Martyn Williams told the BBC.

Rhys Patchell with Ma'a Nonu Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Rob Howley seems to see him as a 15 and Gatland seems to be a big fan of Anscombe.

“I would go with Patchell but I think they will start with Anscombe against Scotland and that would be the safer choice.”

Wales will also be without Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau, Jonathan Davies and Dan Lydiate for the opening weekend meeting with Scotland while Liam Williams is a major doubt having missed Saracens’ pool finale rout against Northampton with an abdominal issue last weekend.

Ireland U20s captain O’Brien follows in the footsteps of BOD and Ringrose

Hamstrung Sinckler another chunk out of England’s prop stocks

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
FOOTBALL
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
LIVERPOOL
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie