  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Frampton scoffs at Khan's presser histrionics as pair prepare for TV ratings clash

Khan threw a glass of water over his opponent, Phil Lo Greco, at today’s press conference, and ‘The Jackal’ wasn’t impressed.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 5:07 PM
5 hours ago 4,539 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3824729

CARL FRAMPTON HAS scoffed at Amir Khanâ€™s press-conference scuffle with upcoming opponent Phil Lo Greco as he prepares to go toe-to-toe with the Briton for TV-ratings supremacy on 21 April.

Khanâ€™s comeback bout with Canadian gatekeeper Lo Greco will be broadcast on Sky Sports at the same time as Frampton welcomes four-weight world champion Nonito Donaire to his Belfast back yard live on rival network BT Sport.

Having been absent from the ring since a May 2016 knockout defeat to Saul â€˜Caneloâ€™ Alvarez, Khan was always unlikely to return against a formidable foe, but the choice of Lo Greco (28-3, 15KOs) has even still drawn criticism from boxing fans worldwide.

The 33-year-old â€˜Italian Sensationâ€™, a native of Toronto, has never fought for a world title, and his two most noteworthy bouts have resulted in rather timid defeats to Americans Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr.

Frampton, meanwhile, takes on his fellow former World Fighter of the Year Donaire in whatâ€™s an eagerly anticipated clash on either side of the Atlantic, with a strong all-Irish-flavoured undercard to boot.

During todayâ€™s Khan-Lo Greco press conference, Khan resorted to throwing a glass of water at his upcoming opponent when Lo Greco alluded to his recent marital trouble (which, per Khanâ€™s own admission as well as that of his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, has since been resolved).

The ensuing mini-scuffle â€“ with promoter Eddie Hearn sandwiched between Aprilâ€™s protagonists â€“ was one of the few talking points to emerge from an otherwise non-descript affair.

Frampton, like many, wasnâ€™t impressed by either Lo Greco nor Khanâ€™s antics, inferring that the pair acted out to hype their fight due to its failure to capture the public imagination â€“ on paper, at least.

The Frank Warren-promoted â€˜Jackalâ€™ responded to Matchroom Boxing on Twitter when Hearnâ€™s promotional company excitably tweeted a video clip of the incident.

Framptonâ€™s response contained an image of he and Donaire shaking hands as they came face-to-face for the first time at their official press conference in Belfast earlier this month, during which neither fighter deemed it necessary to speak ill of the other given theirs is a bout which, in essence, sells itself. (Note: Frampton and Donaire did engage in a war of words, but through the medium of song).

Nonetheless, Frampton-Donaire will be at a disadvantage when it clashes with Khan-Lo Greco on 21 April for the simple reason that far more people are subscribed to Sky Sports than BT Sport.

Hearnâ€™s decision to have Khan fight on the same night as Frampton was deemed petty by many â€“ most notably his arch rival, Warren, who decried the fact that boxing fans would lose out on one major event on 21 April whatever their choosing.

Hearn â€“ who attempted to sign Frampton following the Belfast featherweightâ€™s split from Barry McGuigan, only to be turned down for Warren â€“ maintains that confusion regarding Framptonâ€™s fight date led to the clash: Frampton-Donaire was originally slated for 7 April by none other than Warren, whom itâ€™s believed confused the date for Frampton-Donaire with that of his sonâ€™s wedding.

As such, Hearn reserved Liverpoolâ€™s Echo Arena for Khanâ€™s comeback on 21 April believing there to be no clash, only to later discover that Frampton too will take to the ring across the Irish Sea on the same night.

Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
Salah strikes again as Liverpool cruise back to winning ways at Huddersfield
Mahrez reportedly hands in transfer request as Man City bid in excess of â‚¬57m
ARSENAL
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Giroud to make â‚¬20m Chelsea switch and pave the way for Aubameyang's Arsenal move - Reports
Ex-Ireland U17 midfielder joins Barcelona B from Arsenal
Chelsea-Arsenal player swap, Everton's Â£23 million flop free to leave and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Man City sign English youngster from partner club New York and immediately loan him to 'Boro
Klopp challenges slumping Liverpool stars: Show me you're 'world class'
Daniel Sturridge completes loan switch to West Brom
MANCHESTER CITY
Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender
Man City confirm signing of â‚¬65 million French defender
'He knows I want him and the club wants him'
Manchester City suffer Leroy Sane blow
SIX NATIONS
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Henshaw ready to set the tone in a powerful Irish midfield
Smiling assassin Stockdale relishing more and more time on the big stage
Tolofua injury leaves France down to the bare bones for Ireland opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie