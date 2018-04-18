  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another title-winner departs Connacht as homegrown stalwart Browne bids farewell

The lock has been injury-hit in recent seasons, but is “looking forward to the next challenge.’

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 3:58 PM
22 minutes ago 810 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3964679
Browne celebrates the 2016 semi-final win over Glasgow.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Browne celebrates the 2016 semi-final win over Glasgow.
Browne celebrates the 2016 semi-final win over Glasgow.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

GALWAY NATIVE ANDREW Browne will, “with great sadness”, bid farewell to his native province after a 13-year association and 156 competitive appearances.

The 31-year-old lock made his senior debut in 2007, reaching a pinnacle when he played a part in the 2016 Pro12 final in Murrayfield when Connacht ran out 20-10 victors over Leinster.

“What a journey!! It’s with great sadness that I say goodbye to Connacht rugby after 13 years,” Browne wrote on an Instagram post this afternoon before Connacht later confirmed his exit.

“It’s been amazing to watch this club grow… and I feel very privileged to have played a small part along the way. Unfortunately, injuries have hindered me the past couple of years and I haven’t been able to contribute to the team as I would have liked. But, as we all know, injuries are a part of rugby and you learn to take the good with the bad.

“In the end though the good memories will always outweigh the bad… an amazing day in Edinburgh standing out in particular!”

Achilles and shoulder injuries have restricted Browne, younger brother of ex-Leinster lock (now an endurance adventurer) Damian, to just a single appearance this season and he included special mention for the strength and conditioning staff at the Sportsground along with supporters and players he has shared the pitch with.

I’m looking forward to the next challenge and to what the future has in store!”

Andrew Browne, Ultan Dillane and Aly Muldowney Browne, left, celebrates in Murrayfield with fellow locks Ultan Dillane and Aly Muldowney. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Browne will be the fourth member of the title-winning team to depart Connacht this summer, joining captain John Muldoon, Jake Heenan and JP Cooney.

“Andrew Browne has been a great player and leader for Connacht on the field and a fantastic ambassador off it over the past 11 years,” CEO Willie Ruane said in today’s evening’s statement.

“He is an incredibly resilient character and represents everything that is good about Connacht Rugby and what we aim to achieve.

“Having come through the school and club game (The Bish and Galwegians) in the province he went on to be a central figure in our Pro12 Championship success in 2016. I would like to thank him for the incredible contribution he has made to Connacht Rugby and wish him well for the future.”

Fardy determined not to come up short again

All Blacks speak out against Israel Folau’s homophobic comments

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy determined not to come up short again
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
Earls return to training could give Munster 'a massive boost' for Racing tie
FOOTBALL
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
LIVERPOOL
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
MANCHESTER CITY
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie