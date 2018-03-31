'That's a piece of individual brilliance' - Conway's moment of Munster magic

Murray Kinsella reports from Thomond Park

ONE OF THE great Munster tries and a score that keeps the province’s European dream alive for another year.

Andrew Conway was a doubt even to feature in this game, with his knee having been a constant source of frustration over the last six or seven weeks.

The 26-year-old had missed out on probable Six Nations involvement due to the injury and that surely hurt psychologically, but any pent-up frustration was surely relieved as he soared over for his winning try against Toulon in this Champions Cup quarter-final.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Even attempting to keep the ball in play after François Trinh-Duc kicked for the touchline was ballsy, the agility and balance required from Conway also highly impressive.

“A lot of fellas would have been happy to leave that ball go out and let the forwards go for a maul or set-piece play,” said Munster captain Peter O’Mahony of Conway’s try post-match.

“But that’s a piece of individual brilliance and we’re lucky enough to say we have these guys in our team.”

Munster head coach Johann van Graan called it “an unbelievable moment from Andrew” as he lauded his side’s composure and discipline in the closing stages of their 20-19 victory.

“When he [Trinh-Duc] kicked it, I thought it was going straight into touch. From the top, it was right in line with the coaches’ box and we saw their wing run past it and it opened up. All credit to Andrew.”

O’Mahony was down on the pitch and watched Conway’s sensational score with some relief and delight.

“You’re trying to line yourself up to get back in position or hit the breakdown or something, but the potential some of the guys in our back three have – Sweets, himself, Zeebs, Alex Wootton, I could keep rattling fellas off,” said O’Mahony.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“They have incredible pace and they’re dangerous individuals when they get that kind of space and he showed a clean set of heels to get in under. It was a super try.”

The delight Munster showed was, of course, mainly on account of putting themselves into a position to see out the win and head into the Champions Cup semi-finals, but it was personal too.

Conway’s team-mates had watched his hard work in recent weeks to get back on the pitch and their celebrations were laced with respect too.

“The last game he played here was against Castres and he worked really hard,” said van Graan. “All credit to our medical staff and to Andrew for pulling through and delivering a magic moment after 76 minutes.

“To come back from an injury and put in a performance like that, starting on the wing and finishing at fullback – that’s what this team is about.”

