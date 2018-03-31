  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'That's a piece of individual brilliance' - Conway's moment of Munster magic

The 26-year-old sealed Munster’s semi-final place with a stunning try.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 6:53 PM
35 minutes ago 3,561 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3934555

Murray Kinsella reports from Thomond Park

ONE OF THE great Munster tries and a score that keeps the province’s European dream alive for another year.

Andrew Conway was a doubt even to feature in this game, with his knee having been a constant source of frustration over the last six or seven weeks.

The 26-year-old had missed out on probable Six Nations involvement due to the injury and that surely hurt psychologically, but any pent-up frustration was surely relieved as he soared over for his winning try against Toulon in this Champions Cup quarter-final.

Andrew Conway celebrates after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Even attempting to keep the ball in play after François Trinh-Duc kicked for the touchline was ballsy, the agility and balance required from Conway also highly impressive.

“A lot of fellas would have been happy to leave that ball go out and let the forwards go for a maul or set-piece play,” said Munster captain Peter O’Mahony of Conway’s try post-match.

“But that’s a piece of individual brilliance and we’re lucky enough to say we have these guys in our team.”

Munster head coach Johann van Graan called it “an unbelievable moment from Andrew” as he lauded his side’s composure and discipline in the closing stages of their 20-19 victory.

“When he [Trinh-Duc] kicked it, I thought it was going straight into touch. From the top, it was right in line with the coaches’ box and we saw their wing run past it and it opened up. All credit to Andrew.”

O’Mahony was down on the pitch and watched Conway’s sensational score with some relief and delight.

“You’re trying to line yourself up to get back in position or hit the breakdown or something, but the potential some of the guys in our back three have – Sweets, himself, Zeebs, Alex Wootton, I could keep rattling fellas off,” said O’Mahony.

Andrew Conway runs in a try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“They have incredible pace and they’re dangerous individuals when they get that kind of space and he showed a clean set of heels to get in under. It was a super try.”

The delight Munster showed was, of course, mainly on account of putting themselves into a position to see out the win and head into the Champions Cup semi-finals, but it was personal too.

Conway’s team-mates had watched his hard work in recent weeks to get back on the pitch and their celebrations were laced with respect too.

“The last game he played here was against Castres and he worked really hard,” said van Graan. “All credit to our medical staff and to Andrew for pulling through and delivering a magic moment after 76 minutes.

“To come back from an injury and put in a performance like that, starting on the wing and finishing at fullback – that’s what this team is about.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Saracens is the ultimate test for us. Are we ready? It’s hard to say’

Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&I Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
'It's just me. I always feel a bit better if we had a little scuffle in the game!'
'Saracens is the ultimate test for us. Are we ready? It's hard to say'
FOOTBALL
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
United bump Liverpool back out of second place thanks to Lukaku and Sanchez
Unstoppable Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner at Selhurst Park
MANCHESTER UNITED
As it happened: Man United vs Swansea, Premier League
As it happened: Man United vs Swansea, Premier League
Mourinho has 'no problem' picking Luke Shaw despite recent criticism of defender
Man City could clinch title next weekend and more Premier League talking points
LIVERPOOL
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
United and Liverpool set to meet in 107,000-capacity college football stadium
'It's all up for Manchester United now': An Easter collapse, Anfield and dressing-room 'f**k yous'
Liverpool legend places Salah on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
Scarlets book Champions Cup semi-final date against either Leinster or Saracens

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie