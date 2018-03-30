Timmins and Kelly cross as Leinster knock holders Munster out of B&I Cup

Leinster A 17

Munster A 6

JACK KELLY’S SECOND-HALF try helped Leinster advance through to the British and Irish Cup semi-finals at the expense of defending champions Munster at Donnybrook this afternoon.

The former Ireland U20 international crossed after a blistering break from centre Gavin Mullin to add to Peader Timmins’ early try, while Ciaran Frawley scored seven points from the tee.

Leinster’s defence proved crucial in an otherwise tight game as Bill Johnston’s two first-half penalties had kept Munster in the contest, before a three-minute period either side of the hour mark settled it.

With just one point in it at 7-6, Frawley slotted over a penalty and then moments later, Tommy O’Brien hit the supporting Kelly to create daylight between the sides.

Ciaran Frawley scored seven points. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Munster threw everything at their provincial rivals in the final quarter but Noel McNamara’s side, led defensively by Mick Kearney, Ian Nagle and Josh Murphy, stood firm to record a 11-point win and advance into the last four.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!