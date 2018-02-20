  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy

The Ireland defence coach was not a happy man as Ireland switched off against Italy.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 2:53 PM
11 hours ago 10,023 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3861963

ANDY FARRELL SAYS he was left fuming by Ireland’s concession of three tries to Italy two weekends ago in the Six Nations.

Joe Schmidt’s side notched a try-scoring bonus point in victory over Conor O’Shea’s Italians, but they gave up three disappointing scores in the closing 25 minutes and needed a brilliant tackle from Keith Earls to prevent the visitors from grabbing a bonus point of their own.

Andy Farrell Farrell expects much better against Wales. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

While Farrell did pick out the positives in Ireland’s defensive performance – namely the pressure that led to four Irish tries – he underlined that what happened in the closing stages two weekends ago is not acceptable for this team.

“I was concerned after the game because I was fuming,” said Farrell at Carton House today.

“Look, all you can be is honest. The plan going into the Italy game was that we needed to go after Italy with the ball and show good intent without the ball; show some good intent in our linespeed, our hunger and our physicality in defence.

“At 40-0, I thought we were doing that pretty well. For example, we want to score tries from the mistakes that we force through our defensive pressure. Within those first three-quarters of the game, four of the eight tries came from the pressure that we forced on them and that was pretty pleasing.

But the last quarter wasn’t acceptable, because average is not acceptable in this environment.

“We need to be more ruthless than that and learn to play even when the scoreboard is in our favour, to be ruthless.

“The players know that. There are some young lads who haven’t got vast amounts of experience and might have been getting carried away with themselves a little bit but to knock off – you can talk about any technicality you want – but to have a lack of intent in that last quarter was not acceptable.”

Farrell is “100%” convinced that Ireland will be better defensively against Wales this weekend, as Warren Gatland’s side come to Dublin with belief in their attacking game.

Matteo Minozzi scores a try despite Jordan Larmour Matteo Minozzi scores for Italy. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Ireland assistant coach said he dealt with the defensive errors against Italy both collectively and on an individual basis.

“We always have one-on-one feedback with everyone in the side so they all know where they stand, but in general our intent to be ruthless wasn’t up to standard.”

Debutant Jordan Larmour came in for some criticism for his defensive performance, perhaps a little harshly in the case of Matteo Minozzi’s try, but Farrell indicated that the Leinster flyer will have learned from his Test experience.

“Young kids coming into the international scene, it’s always going to be difficult,” said Farrell. “There’s so much to try and learn within the space of a really short time. Jordan will learn from that definitely.”

Farrell expects much better from his players against Wales, who will bring a greater attacking threat to the Aviva Stadium.

“The Welsh have got a very good attacking kicking game, their attack has gone through the roof,” said Farrell. “That’s been the difference with the way that they’re playing so far.

“Rob Howley should take massive credit for the way that they’re playing. On the back of that, Neil Jenkins has a massive role in their attacking kicking game.

“They’re a threat, Dan Biggar tends to put the ball on the money and they are a threat in the air themselves, so we need to be on our guard as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland

2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
IRELAND
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy
SIX NATIONS
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
James Ryan fully fit while Furlong and Henderson are 'hitting their markers'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie