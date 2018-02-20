  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland

However, Gatland has been able to recall Liam Williams, Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar for his 100th match in charge of the Principality.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 7,105 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/3861667
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LIONS BACK ROW Taulupe Faletau is the notable omission from Warren Gatland’s matchday line-up to face Ireland, despite the influential number eight being rated fit and available yesterday.

Gatland has been able to recall three backs with Lions pedigree however, with Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams joining Steff Evans in the back three. Meanwhile Dan Biggar takes up the 10 jersey vacated by Rhys Patchell.

With Faletau headed back to Bath, Wales’ pack is unchanged from the impressive win over Scotland in round one and the close-run defeat to England in Twickenham.

“It is great to be able to bring so much experience back into the starting XV and into the backline,” said Gatland ahead of what will be his 100th match in charge of Wales.

“It is the first week we have had everyone in the ‘green’ in terms of availability which is a nice luxury to have and a positive ahead of what is a very important test match against a very good Ireland side.”

Despite the excellent form of Worcester wing Josh Adams, George North fills the number 23 shirt with Justin Tipuric named as back row cover.

Wales (v Ireland)

15. Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets)
14. Liam Williams (Saracens)
13. Scott Williams (Scarlets)
12. Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)
11. Steff Evans (Scarlets)
10. Dan Biggar (Ospreys)
9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

1. Rob Evans (Scarlets)
2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)
3. Samson Lee (Scarlets)
4. Cory Hill (Dragons)
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) Captain
6. Aaron Shingler (Scarlets)
7. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues)
8. Ross Moriarty (Gloucester)

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons)
17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets)
18. Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs)
19. Bradley Davies (Ospreys)
20. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)
21. Aled Davies (Scarlets)
22. Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues)
23. George North (Northampton Saints)

‘It just doesn’t feel like the other knee’: O’Mahony’s 2015 injury can’t just be forgotten

Fit-again Ringrose available for the Kings, but Leinster wait to hear Schmidt’s call

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much
'Nothing happened in the tunnel' - Guardiola
IRELAND
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
'It just doesn't feel like the other knee': O'Mahony's 2015 injury can't just be forgotten
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
SIX NATIONS
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
Fit-again Ringrose available for the Kings, but Leinster wait to hear Schmidt's call
'They'd have made me Prince of Wales after some games but beheaded me the next week'
WALES
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie