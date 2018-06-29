This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andy Murray hoping to avoid hip flare-up and make grand slam return at Wimbledon

‘If I feel like I do today in a couple of days, I’ll be playing.’

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jun 2018, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 470 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4100053
Former world number one Andy Murray
Former world number one Andy Murray
Former world number one Andy Murray

ANDY MURRAY SAYS he will “most likely” make his return to grand slam action at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Murray has not contested a slam since his defeat to Sam Querrey in last year’s quarter-finals at SW19, the former world number one subsequently undergoing surgery on a long-standing hip problem.

He made his return to the ATP Tour at Queen’s Club last week, losing to Nick Kyrgios in three sets, before this week beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets and then suffering defeat to Kyle Edmund in the same manner at Eastbourne.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was expected to announce whether he will play at the All England Club prior to today’s draw, but couldn’t provide definitive confirmation before being drawn against Benoit Paire in round one.

However, speaking to reporters after practicing at All England club, Murray said: “I feel alright, not much different to how I felt two days ago really.

“I’ll chat to my team this afternoon and also see a bit how the next two days go. I’m playing sets and stuff (tomorrow), and then, most likely yeah, I’ll play.

The thing is I obviously don’t know every single day how things will be. I need to play it a little bit by ear. I can’t predict how I’m going to feel in two days. But if I feel like I do today in a couple of days, I’ll be playing.”

Asked if the draw had been kind to him, given he could have played world number one Roger Federer in the first round, Murray said: “I guess I could have played one of the top players in the world but at this stage of where I’m at playing Paire in the first round is tricky for me.

“He’s a very, very tough guy, he’s awkward to play against as well, I obviously played him last year in the fourth round so it’ll be tough for sure.”

Murray will have the benefit of an extra day’s rest if he competes at Wimbledon, his clash with Paire scheduled for Tuesday.

LeBron James is officially a free agent

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

