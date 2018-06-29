Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Gavin Quinn Friday 29 Jun 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,902 Views 6 Comments
1. After winning the Christy Ring Cup, the Kildare hurlers are fixed to compete in the Joe McDonagh Cup promotion/relegation playoff on Saturday, just a week after their big win. Who will they face?
Meath
Kerry

Carlow
Antrim
2. Senegal became the first team to ever be eliminated from the World Cup on the basis of fair play after finishing level on points, goal difference and in head-to-head with Japan in Group H. How many yellow cards had they received?
4
5

6
7
3. Peter Stringer retired from professional rugby this week after a stellar career that saw him pick up 98 caps for Ireland. Which nation did he face in his international debut back in 2000?
Wales
Scotland

England
France
4. The Ireland Women's Hockey team will compete at their first World Cup in 16 years next month, where will the tournament be played?
Berlin
Los Angeles

London
Hong Kong
5. Cork blew away Dublin in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Rinn on Sunday as they continue their All-Ireland Camogie Championship defence. Cork racked up 4-15, what was Dublin's tally?
2-3
2-4

2-5
2-6
6. Former Irish U21 star Willo Flood left Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday after his contract was terminated. He didn't last long at the club, how many days was he with the Scottish side?
Six
Seven

Eight
Nine
7. Ireland's cricketers fell to a 76-run defeat in a T20 international at Malahide on Wednesday. Who were their opponents?
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka

India
Pakistan
8. Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest player to ever play at a World Cup in his appearance against Saudi Arabia this week. What age is he?
44-years-old
45-years-old

46-years-old
47-years-old
9. Felipe Contepomi returned to Leinster as the new backs coach this week after previously playing for the province from 2003 to 2009. Which club did the Argentinian join when he left Leinster?
Clermont Auvergne
Montpellier

Racing 92
Toulon
10. Paddy McBrearty picked up a season-ending injury as he helped Donegal to an Ulster final win over Fermanagh on Sunday. When was the last time McBrearty and his team-mates won the Ulster crown?
2013
2014

2015
2016
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

