Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. After winning the Christy Ring Cup, the Kildare hurlers are fixed to compete in the Joe McDonagh Cup promotion/relegation playoff on Saturday, just a week after their big win. Who will they face?
Meath
Kerry
Carlow
Antrim
2. Senegal became the first team to ever be eliminated from the World Cup on the basis of fair play after finishing level on points, goal difference and in head-to-head with Japan in Group H. How many yellow cards had they received?
4
5
6
7
3. Peter Stringer retired from professional rugby this week after a stellar career that saw him pick up 98 caps for Ireland. Which nation did he face in his international debut back in 2000?
Wales
Scotland
England
France
4. The Ireland Women's Hockey team will compete at their first World Cup in 16 years next month, where will the tournament be played?
Berlin
Los Angeles
London
Hong Kong
5. Cork blew away Dublin in PÃ¡irc UÃ Rinn on Sunday as they continue their All-Ireland Camogie Championship defence. Cork racked up 4-15, what was Dublin's tally?
2-3
2-4
2-5
2-6
6. Former Irish U21 star Willo Flood left Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday after his contract was terminated. He didn't last long at the club, how many days was he with the Scottish side?
Six
Seven
Eight
Nine
7. Ireland's cricketers fell to a 76-run defeat in a T20 international at Malahide on Wednesday. Who were their opponents?
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
India
Pakistan
8. Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest player to ever play at a World Cup in his appearance against Saudi Arabia this week. What age is he?
44-years-old
45-years-old
46-years-old
47-years-old
9. Felipe Contepomi returned to Leinster as the new backs coach this week after previously playing for the province from 2003 to 2009. Which club did the Argentinian join when he left Leinster?
Clermont Auvergne
Montpellier
Racing 92
Toulon
10. Paddy McBrearty picked up a season-ending injury as he helped Donegal to an Ulster final win over Fermanagh on Sunday. When was the last time McBrearty and his team-mates won the Ulster crown?
2013
2014
2015
2016
