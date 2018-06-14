This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork native O'Connor leaves Scotland to join League One club

The defender turned down a new deal at Aberdeen to move south to Bradford.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,348 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4071653
O'Connor played 38 league games for Aberdeen last season.
Image: Vagelis Georgariou
O'Connor played 38 league games for Aberdeen last season.
O'Connor played 38 league games for Aberdeen last season.
Image: Vagelis Georgariou

IRISH DEFENDER ANTHONY O’Connor has ended his two-year stay with Aberdeen to join League One outfit Bradford City ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old was highly rated at Aberdeen and manager Derek McInnes was keen to retain his services beyond this year, but O’Connor has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with Bradford.

An Ireland U21 international, O’Connor moved to Blackburn in 2008 but didn’t make a senior appearance for the club, before having loan spells with Plymouth, Torquay and Burton.

He then became a regular at Aberdeen, featuring 38 times in the Scottish Premiership last term, and attracted the attention of clubs down south, with Bradford — currently without a manager — moving quickly to secure his signature.

“It’s always a good sign when a manager is upset to lose a player and I know that Aberdeen definitely wanted to keep the lad,” Bradford’s head of recruitment, Greg Abbott, said.

“It’s no surprise he’s so well thought of because he is a really good professional, and he’s a tough kid. He’s got a great character and brings some real presence and pace to our back line.”

“Adding Anthony to the group of lads we’ve already got here means we’ve got some really good options in defensive areas.”

After finishing 11th in League One last season, Bradford are currently in the process of recruiting a new manager following the departure of Simon Grayson.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Here is the first goal of the 2018 World Cup

Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mesut Ãzil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
14 Twitter reactions that sum up the World Cup opening ceremony
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
IRELAND
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
'That’s not a very nice term to use' - Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal face City and Chelsea in opening games as Premier League fixtures announced
Arsenal face City and Chelsea in opening games as Premier League fixtures announced
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
WORLD CUP 2018
13 Netflix alternatives you should watch if you hate the World Cup
13 Netflix alternatives you should watch if you hate the World Cup
A perfect start for hosts Russia as they earn emphatic victory in World Cup opener
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie