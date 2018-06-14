Here is the first goal of the 2018 World Cup

Le 1er but de ce mondial. #Gazinsky #RUS pic.twitter.com/lGKxYiFBNL— Pacho ðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡³ (@Lims__) June 14, 2018
RUSSIA GOT OFF to the perfect start in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia today.
After 12 minutes, Spartak Moscowâ€™s Roman Zobnin crossed for Yury Gazinskiy â€” a defensive midfielder for FC Krasnodar â€” who produced a perfect header into the net beyond the reach of goalkeeperÂ Abdullah Al Maiouf.
Russia were subsequently dealt a blow on 24 minutes, however, asÂ AlanÂ Dzagoev of CSKA Moscow went off with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Villarrealâ€™s Denis Cheryshev.
Follow the game via our score centre here.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Salah declared fit to start Egyptâ€™s World Cup opener on Friday>
Pen to paper! Good news for Irish duo as they sign new deals at Arsenal>
COMMENTS (1)