Here is the first goal of the 2018 World Cup

RUSSIA GOT OFF to the perfect start in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia today.

After 12 minutes, Spartak Moscowâ€™s Roman Zobnin crossed for Yury Gazinskiy â€” a defensive midfielder for FC Krasnodar â€” who produced a perfect header into the net beyond the reach of goalkeeperÂ Abdullah Al Maiouf.

Russia were subsequently dealt a blow on 24 minutes, however, asÂ AlanÂ Dzagoev of CSKA Moscow went off with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Villarrealâ€™s Denis Cheryshev.

Follow the game via our score centre here.

