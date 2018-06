Here is the first goal of the 2018 World Cup

RUSSIA GOT OFF to the perfect start in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia today.

After 12 minutes, Spartak Moscow’s Roman Zobnin crossed for Yury Gazinskiy — a defensive midfielder for FC Krasnodar — who produced a perfect header into the net beyond the reach of goalkeeper Abdullah Al Maiouf.

Russia were subsequently dealt a blow on 24 minutes, however, as Alan Dzagoev of CSKA Moscow went off with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Villarreal’s Denis Cheryshev.

