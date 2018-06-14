This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Salah declared fit to start Egypt's World Cup opener on Friday

The Liverpool forward has overcome the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 1:39 PM
Salah at the Akhmat Arena earlier.
Image: Getty Images
Salah at the Akhmat Arena earlier.
Salah at the Akhmat Arena earlier.
Image: Getty Images

MOHAMED SALAH IS in line to start Egypt’s opening game of World Cup 2018 against Uruguay tomorrow, with manager Hector Cuper “100%” confident the Liverpool forward is over a shoulder injury.

Salah has been in a race against time to be fit for his side’s Group A opener on Friday after suffering the injury during Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

But speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Cupper reported: “Salah is doing very well indeed, he’s recovered very quickly. We’ll see how it goes today. I can almost assure you 100 per cent he’ll play.

“We’re trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the option to play or not. I know him very well, and I’m sure he’s not afraid.

“A risk of playing a match is something we can’t hide. In terms of him on the pitch, he’ll have full guarantees. If we do see at the last minute there’s an issue, we’ll see if it can be resolved.”

Egypt play Uruguay — tipped by some to be dark horses — in Yekaterinburg in just the second game of the tournament, following Russia against Saudi Arabia in the opening match later on Thursday.

Salah was one of the outstanding players in the world this season as he helped propel Liverpool to the Champions League final.

Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the game, gave Egyptian fans a massive boost on Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base.

His World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the Champions League final in tears after Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground nearly three weeks ago.

