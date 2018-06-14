This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk's Hoare claims May Player of the Month award

It’s back-to-back successes for Dundalk after Michael Duffy took home the April award.

By Gavin Quinn Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 12:00 PM
The Dubliner claimed his first Player of the Month award after a series of impressive performances last month.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

DUNDALK’S SEÁN HOARE has scooped the SSE Airtricity / Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for May.

It’s the first time Hoare has won the accolade and his announcement sees a Dundalk player take the award for the second month running after winger Michael Duffy claimed the April prize.

The 24-year-old was dominant for Stephen Kenny’s side, helping the Lilywhites to three clean sheets in a month that saw them win six of their seven fixtures. April’s winner Duffy was second in the voting while Preston North End-bound Graham Burke was third.

Speaking after collecting his award, the defender was proud of his achievement and claims that he has really settled at the club after a tough first season in 2017.

“It’s not really a regular occurrence for a defender to win so it’s a good achievement,” he said.

“Last year was a bit of a transition for me, I knew it was going to be tough coming to Dundalk and with the success they had I knew I was never going to walk straight into the team.

“It was tough, I had a few niggling injuries but this year I’ve established myself in the team and when I’m fit I’m playing. That’s all you want and for a team like Dundalk, it’s great.”

Hoare will be part of Dundalk’s squad as they face Derry City on Friday evening.

