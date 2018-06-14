Dundalk's Hoare claims May Player of the Month award

The Dubliner claimed his first Player of the Month award after a series of impressive performances last month.

DUNDALK’S SEÁN HOARE has scooped the SSE Airtricity / Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for May.

It’s the first time Hoare has won the accolade and his announcement sees a Dundalk player take the award for the second month running after winger Michael Duffy claimed the April prize.

The 24-year-old was dominant for Stephen Kenny’s side, helping the Lilywhites to three clean sheets in a month that saw them win six of their seven fixtures. April’s winner Duffy was second in the voting while Preston North End-bound Graham Burke was third.

Speaking after collecting his award, the defender was proud of his achievement and claims that he has really settled at the club after a tough first season in 2017.

“It’s not really a regular occurrence for a defender to win so it’s a good achievement,” he said.

“Last year was a bit of a transition for me, I knew it was going to be tough coming to Dundalk and with the success they had I knew I was never going to walk straight into the team.

“It was tough, I had a few niggling injuries but this year I’ve established myself in the team and when I’m fit I’m playing. That’s all you want and for a team like Dundalk, it’s great.”

Hoare will be part of Dundalk’s squad as they face Derry City on Friday evening.

