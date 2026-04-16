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Troy Parrott watches on from the bench. Alamy Stock Photo
Uefa conference league

Troy Parrott watches from bench as AZ Alkmaar's European dream comes to end

Shakhtar Donetsk will next face the winners of Crystal Palace’s tie with Fiorentina,
8.34pm, 16 Apr 2026

SHAKHTAR DONETSK DREW 2-2 at AZ Alkmaar as the Ukrainian side progressed to the UEFA Conference League semi-finals with a 5-2 aggregate win.

Already three goals to the good ahead of their trip to the Netherlands, the hosts also left top scorer Troy Parrott on the bench for this second-leg ahead of the Dutch cup final against NEC on Sunday.

Shakhtar had seemed like they would book their last four berth in style when Alisson Santana opened the scoring at AZ Stadion shortly before the hour.

Isak Jensen and Matej Sin hit back for the hosts inside the final 20 minutes, but it was too little, too late as Luca Meirelles’ 83rd-minute equaliser extinguished any hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Shakhtar will next face the winners of Crystal Palace’s tie with Fiorentina, which takes place this evening.

The Premier League side looked poised to book that semi-final spot as they travel to Tuscany with a 3-0 aggregate lead after the first leg at Selhurst Park.

Elsewhere, Rayo Vallecano visit AEK Athens, also with a 3-0 first-leg advantage, and Strasbourg host Mainz with the home side looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

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