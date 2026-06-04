Sheehan, Furlong and O'Brien ruled out as Leinster name XV for Stormers semi

LEINSTER WILL BE without injured trio Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong and Tommy O’Brien for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Stormers [5.30pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1].

Jordan Larmour is also ruled out of the Aviva Stadium clash, but there is better news on Ronan Kelleher and Joe McCarthy, who are both passed fit to start, while Garry Ringrose has recovered from a knock to take his place on the bench.

Kelleher’s return at hooker is one of three changes made by head coach Leo Cullen, with Josh van der Flier starting in the back row and Jamison Gibson-Park returning at scrum-half.

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Jack Conan is named among the replacements.

Leinster Rugby

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Alex Usanov

18. Rabah Slimani

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Garry Ringrose

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU).