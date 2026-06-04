LEINSTER WILL BE without injured trio Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong and Tommy O’Brien for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Stormers [5.30pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1].
Jordan Larmour is also ruled out of the Aviva Stadium clash, but there is better news on Ronan Kelleher and Joe McCarthy, who are both passed fit to start, while Garry Ringrose has recovered from a knock to take his place on the bench.
Kelleher’s return at hooker is one of three changes made by head coach Leo Cullen, with Josh van der Flier starting in the back row and Jamison Gibson-Park returning at scrum-half.
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Jack Conan is named among the replacements.
Leinster Rugby
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Jamie Osborne
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Alex Usanov
18. Rabah Slimani
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Harry Byrne
23. Garry Ringrose
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Sheehan, Furlong and O'Brien ruled out as Leinster name XV for Stormers semi
LEINSTER WILL BE without injured trio Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong and Tommy O’Brien for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against the Stormers [5.30pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1].
Jordan Larmour is also ruled out of the Aviva Stadium clash, but there is better news on Ronan Kelleher and Joe McCarthy, who are both passed fit to start, while Garry Ringrose has recovered from a knock to take his place on the bench.
Kelleher’s return at hooker is one of three changes made by head coach Leo Cullen, with Josh van der Flier starting in the back row and Jamison Gibson-Park returning at scrum-half.
Jack Conan is named among the replacements.
Leinster Rugby
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Jamie Osborne
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Thomas Clarkson
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Alex Usanov
18. Rabah Slimani
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Harry Byrne
23. Garry Ringrose
Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU).
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