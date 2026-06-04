Mourinho lined up as Riquelme promises Haaland and Rodri in Real Madrid election battle

JOSÉ MOURINHO HAS emerged as Florentino Pérez’s preferred candidate to return as Real Madrid manager, as the club’s presidential race intensifies ahead of Sunday’s election.

In a brief video shared on the official Instagram account of Perez’s campaign, the Portuguese coach appears wearing a Real Madrid shirt and simply says: “Yes,” in what is widely seen as confirmation of his willingness to return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

He also said he would sign defender Ibrahima Konate who is leaving Liverpool.

The timing of the announcement appeared deliberate, coming as Pérez’s rival, Enrique Riquelme, unveiled his own ambitious plans during a television appearance.

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Speaking on Antena 3, Riquelme pledged to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Spain international midfielder Rodri should he win the presidency on 7 June. He revealed a Real Madrid shirt bearing Haaland’s name and the number nine as part of the announcement.

“Rodri plays in a position Real Madrid need and he fits the profile. If I become president, he will play for Real Madrid,” Riquelme said.

He added that discussions with Manchester City and the player’s representatives would begin “as early as next Monday”, while acknowledging the midfielder still has a year remaining on his contract.

Manchester City player Rodri. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“As for Haaland, it is a different situation. He has a release clause and would like to join Real Madrid,” he added.

The current president had previously stopped short of confirming his choice, though he has consistently praised the Portuguese coach.

Mourinho, who first managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, would return to the club 13 years after his departure. During his previous spell, he won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup, while overseeing a fierce rivalry with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

He would be set to arrive in Madrid after managing Benfica this season.

Perez has also indicated that, should he remain in charge, a new signing will be announced later this week.

With both candidates setting out bold visions — one centred on a high-profile managerial return, the other on marquee signings — Real Madrid’s presidential contest is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched in recent years.

– © AFP 2026