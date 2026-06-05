'For any parent, seeing a lot of abuse thrown their child’s way is difficult to see'

KATIE MCCABE HAS refrained from logging into her social media accounts this week.

The noise has been difficult to endure, and the pushback has veered into the territory of personal attacks.

Plotting the next step of Ireland’s World Cup qualification journey is a more valuable use of her mental energy right now anyway. And a new adventure in her club career is something to look forward to.

But that move to Chelsea has come at a cost for McCabe, particularly after spending almost 11 years with their city rivals Arsenal. It is a situation that is comparable to the one which former England defender Ashley Cole experienced when he was criticised for switching between the London-based sides in 2006.

The reports about McCabe’s future first emerged in February. Her contract was due to expire in the summer with no new deal forthcoming as Arsenal appeared to be bringing more youth into their squad.

McCabe’s parents have both publicly condemned the abuse that has been aimed at their daughter in the wake of her departure.

Her mother Sharon posted a strongly-worded rebuke on Facebook, saying she was “disgusted” by the negativity surrounding Katie. That post has since been deleted. Meanwhile, Katie’s father Gary gave an interview to the Irish Sun in which he described Arsenal’s late proposal of a one-year extension as “an insult” to her.

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Katie McCabe pictured with Marissa Sheva and Anna Patten at training in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

McCabe, who is preparing for crunch World Cup qualifies against the Netherlands and France, was noticeably composed as she fielded questions about her acrimonious exit.

“I think for any parent using social media and seeing a lot of abuse thrown their child’s way is difficult to see,” McCabe explained ahead of the meeting with the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight.

“This is probably the first big announcement of my career, leaving a massive big football club to move to another big club, so it’s new territory. But I’ve stayed off social media this week because my full concentration has been on these games.

“I’ve got a lot of support from Carla [Ward], my teammates and the staff here with Ireland, so I’m in a good place mentally. I don’t condone any abuse. That’s football and these people are humans at the end of the day, and have feelings. My way of dealing with it is removing myself and staying away from it.”

Interestingly, Ireland’s 2024 appearance in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a Euros qualifier against France, also coincided with transfer talk for Katie McCabe. Rumours of a potential move to Lyon were mooted at the time, but while McCabe was flattered by the speculation, she was committed to staying with Arsenal.

And while she is moving on now, she wants to remain in the Women’s Super League.

“The best league in the world in my opinion,” she continued. “You’ve seen that with how attractive it is with top, players from all over the world wanting to play there.

“I want to win trophies like the WSL and Champions League again, so Chelsea was the perfect fit for that.”

An unsavoury incident between McCabe and Chelsea during the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash was also discussed.

McCabe managed to escape punishment despite footage showing her commit a hair pull on Alyssa Thompson. Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor was incensed by the controversial refereeing decision at the time, and was sent off over her reaction on the sideline.

McCabe smiled when asked if the negotiations with Chelsea had already commenced before that game in April.

“I’ve got about a million games in my head. What was the question? I think I had.”

Did it cause any complications?

“No, it didn’t,” came the reply as she laughed.

McCabe and Caitlin Foord playing for Arsenal in 2025. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Arsenal-Chelsea switch poses another complication for McCabe as she prepares to meet her partner, and Arsenal teammate, Caitlin Foord, on the other side of the white line. The pair have already battled against each other at international level after Ireland lost out to Australia in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup.

“I’m absolutely fine with it,” McCabe said when asked about her worlds colliding. “There’s a rivalry there between Chelsea and Arsenal, but we’re both professional, both want to win and be competitive so no issues there.”

McCabe mentioned her age in the context of her decision to pursue opportunities with a new team. The Dubliner was just 20 when she left Shelbourne for Arsenal in 2015, spending most of her adult years with the Gunners.

Changing her colours at 30 prompted a question about fellow Republic of Ireland stalwart, Séamus Coleman. Similar to McCabe, he also closed an important chapter in his career recently by leaving Everton after 17 years of service.

McCabe says she hopes to continue emulating the example that has been set by the 37-year-old from Donegal.

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“I’ve a lot of admiration for Séamus. He’s an amazing person, someone who has always been supportive of what we’re trying to create here with the women’s team. He’s helped us off the pitch as well.

“To see him still going, he looks good and is good nick. I’d love to be like him.”

McCabe grew tired of the questions about her club status towards the end of the press briefing, and insisted that she had disclosed all she could about recent events.

Her focus, she added, is on Ireland and their remaining World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands tonight, and France next week.

The next step awaits at the home of Cork GAA later this evening.