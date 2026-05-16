End of an era: Katie McCabe leaves Arsenal as a club legend

“RED IS IN my blooooood,” Katie McCabe proclaimed amidst her raucous Champions League celebrations last May.

The Irish captain led the Arsenal party from Lisbon to Emirates Stadium, further enhancing her status as a club legend after almost a decade in North London.

Twelve months on, it’s the end of an era after her exit was confirmed on Thursday evening. McCabe will leave when her contract expires this summer, with this afternoon’s WSL closer against Liverpool her last game for the Gunners.

She will captain the team at Anfield, having occasionally done so through the years.

Reports first emerged in February that there was no new deal on the table for the 30-year-old left-back, with Arsenal planning to refresh their squad with younger players. The 42 understands McCabe wanted to extend her stay initially, and that became a possibility when Arsenal made an eleventh-hour U-turn and offered her a new contract, which was under discussion until this week.

Several departures, including that of another stalwart Beth Mead, had already been announced, with the players given a send-off after their final home game at the Emirates on Wednesday. McCabe, who was visibly emotional on the pitch, was not officially honoured as it’s believed negotiations were underway until hours before the game. She ultimately decided to pursue a new challenge.

The club’s handling of the entire situation has been widely criticised, while fans have taken particular issue with the lack of farewell, which manager Renée Slegers has since addressed.

“I do understand that and we feel the same,” said Slegers. “Katie is a legend of the club, and she deserved her moment with the fans at the Emirates. So we’ll do everything we can to honour Katie. It doesn’t take away anything of who she is and what she’s done for the club.

“But that’s something we’re not happy with and that’s very unfortunate that she couldn’t get that moment at the Emirates together with the fans both for herself, but also for the fans as well.”

On the move: Katie McCabe. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McCabe departs having won every title possible with Arsenal: the Fifa Women’s Champions Cup (2026) coming after the biggest prize in European club football, the WSL (2018/19), FA Cup (2016) and League Cup (2017/18, 2022/23 and 2023/24).

The Dubliner has been a permanent fixture through the seasons, a consistent performer who has played over 300 games, and a fan favourite. She was nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2023, named on the Champions League Team of the Season in 2022/23, the PFA edition in 2021, and was crowned Arsenal Player of the Year in ’21 and ’23.

McCabe signed as a fresh-faced 20-year-old from Shelbourne in December 2015, and effectively grew up at the Gunners. Having struggled early doors, she was sent on loan to Glasgow City in 2017 and returned to earn a contract extension under new manager Joe Montemurro.

The Australian transformed McCabe from a winger to a left-back, and her versatility became a key asset to the team under Montemurro, Jonas Eidevall and Slegers. (Her recent performances when filling in at centre-back were understood to be a major factor in Arsenal reconsidering their stance.)

One of the greatest to ever wear the shirt ✨



A look back at Katie’s legendary decade in red and white ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C7MNZ0o42J — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 15, 2026

Goals – or bangers – assists and recognition flowed; her passion, physicality and tendency to play on the edge evidenced week on week, and the fans’ ‘We’ve got McCabe’ chant sang loud and proud.

Her exit will be a highly emotional one for the large supporter base and, of course, the player herself. It also ends the long-standing tradition of an Irish women’s player at Arsenal, for now at least.

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The feeling in some quarters is the club will come to regret letting McCabe go at the peak of her powers. Spanish World Cup winner, Barcelona’s Ona Battle, is the full-back due to arrive in N5 in her wake.

Where to next?

As per The Guardian’s initial report in February, McCabe “wants to continue starting routinely at the top level and carry on winning trophies”.

WSL and NWSL interest has been widely reported, with no shortage of options likely. The Athletic have named WSL rivals Manchester City and Chelsea as the frontrunners.

McCabe has been linked with the latter and French heavyweights Lyon in recent seasons. Arsenal reportedly rejected a “substantial” bid from Chelsea in January 2023, while there were rumours that Lyon had established her as their leading transfer target in the summer of 2024.

The Chelsea interest stretches much further back, to before she even signed for their London counterparts in 2015. A childhood Blues supporter, it’s a move that could appeal, but she would probably have to weigh up the impact on her Arsenal legacy.

McCabe recently built a house in the English capital, where she lives with her partner, Arsenal teammate Caitlin Foord. Future plans are likely to consider those of Foord, who is also out of contract this summer but expected to renew.

Big-spending London City Lionesses are another local club. Owner Michele Kang – who also has stakes in Lyon and Washington Spirit – is believed to be a major admirer, but the absence of Champions League football would be a negative.

That would be available at Manchester City, WSL champions for the first time since 2016 after ending Chelsea’s seven-in-a-row bid. City did indeed try to sign McCabe before, as revealed by former Ireland assistant Alan Mahon, and their aggressive, possession-based approach could appeal.

Irish fans may indeed be hoping for a Liverpool link-up with Denise O’Sullivan, but a significant drop down the table seems unlikely.

Celebrating at the Champions League homecoming at Emirates Stadium. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

NWSL interest has also been flagged, with the new High Impact Player rule coming into effect in July. This allows teams to pay certain players up to $1 million (€855,000) above the current salary cap, and aims to attract elite international players and retain leading domestic talent.

Washington Spirit has been loosely speculated, likely due to the Kang link, but there are question marks over whether the athletic, transitional style would suit McCabe, with the lengthy travel proving tricky for international duty.

Moving overseas would bring a completely different challenge, lifestyle and experience, however, along with the opportunity to prove herself elsewhere.

Mainland Europe could be attractive if those Champions League ambitions still burn, with Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern Munich the top sides in their respective countries.

Huge change awaits, but perhaps it’s fitting that this chapter of her career closes going head-to-head with fellow Irish star and close friend Denise O’Sullivan.

“Led with passion, played every game like it was your last,” as O’Sullivan paid tribute on social media. “Whatever’s next, you deserve the best.”

No matter what the future holds, McCabe will leave as an Arsenal legend, with red in her blood.