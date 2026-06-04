Tributes paid after death of former Ireland rugby captain Fergus Slattery

FORMER IRELAND RUGBY captain Fergus Slattery has died at the age of 77.

His club Blackrock College announced the news, with the Dublin side and Irish Rugby leading the tributes.

Everyone at Irish Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ireland captain Fergus Slattery.



Our thoughts are with Fergus' family, friends and former team-mates at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/b9mLfju0Wc — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 4, 2026

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Slattery won 61 caps for Ireland, and was central to the 1982 and 1985 Triple Crown victories. He represented the British & Irish Lions on the 1971 and 1974 tours to New Zealand and South Africa respectively.

The Dublin-born back row also played 18 times for the Barbarians, scoring a memorable try in the famous 1973 win over the All Blacks in Cardiff.

“Blackrock College RFC bows its head in gratitude, pride and sorrow as we remember one of our greatest sons,” reads a lengthy, heartfelt statement.

“There are players who wear a jersey, and there are players who define it. Fergus defined ours. His achievements in rugby are woven into the fabric of Irish sporting history.

“To those who watched him play, he represented rugby at its purest. An openside flanker of extraordinary intelligence, courage, and relentless competitiveness, he always seemed to arrive first where the contest was fiercest.

“He played with ferocity and grace, but without ego or theatre. Modest in demeanour, yet monumental in achievement, Fergus never sought admiration, but earned it universally from teammates, opponents, supporters and generations of young rugby players who dreamed of following in his footsteps.”

It is with extreme sadness we share the news of this heartbreaking loss to the Blackrock College RFC family. https://t.co/kFjYjNEqgy pic.twitter.com/mXktbJ5sww — BlackrockCollege RFC (@BCRFC) June 4, 2026

It continues: “For Blackrock College RFC, Fergus was more than an international legend. He was proof of what this club and school aspire to produce. Fearless and fiercely competitive, yet always grounded in camaraderie and respect, he embodied the values of Rock in everything he did.

“Today, we mourn his passing, but we also celebrate an extraordinary life lived with distinction, integrity, humour and pride. The blue and white jersey will forever carry his imprint.” “Many words in life are overused, among them the word, ‘legend’. Fergus Slattery was not simply a legend. He was a legend of legends.” Slattery was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2007, and is one of just 12 Irishmen to have been honoured. Irish Rugby also paid tribute on social media. “Everyone at Irish Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ireland captain Fergus Slattery,” a post on X reads.

“Our thoughts are with Fergus’ family, friends and former team-mates at this sad time.”