Ireland dare to dream as World Cup qualifying intensifies at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

WITH TWO GROUP games to go, Ireland can qualify automatically for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Read that again.

Ireland can qualify automatically for the Women’s World Cup.

Play-offs are the most likely outcome, but it remains possible mathematically. There’s a slim chance. This is a rare thing for an Irish team, a stark change to squeezing through the back door or hoping results elsewhere fall in favour.

Maximum points will likely be required against heavyweights Netherlands and France over the next four days, but Carla Ward’s side have put themselves in a position where they can dare to dream in bonus territory.

Remember, a play-off is guaranteed regardless, with a more favourable route – on paper at least – all but secured by beating Poland twice. Just the group winners qualify directly for next summer’s bonanza in Brazil.

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Netherlands occupy top spot ahead of this evening’s showdown at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh [KO 7.30pm, live on RTÉ 2], two points ahead of third-placed Ireland.

France, another of the world’s top 10 who also beat the Girls In Green 2-1 when they met in March’s opening window, are sandwiched in between. They play Poland at the earlier time of 5pm, so the Group A2 picture will be even clearer come kick-off in Cork.

Hometown hero Denise O’Sullivan will be absent through suspension alongside another key player in Emily Murphy, with Megan Connolly and Saoirse Noonan the other locals in the squad.

The Páirc has been a happy hunting ground for Ireland recently and the vibes on Leeside have been positive. Sonia O’Sullivan was a special guest at their Fota Island base midweek, with many of the players in awe as they met a sporting idol and mined some nuggets from the legendary Olympian.

A special guest joined us in camp last night as we welcomed Sonia O’Sullivan 🙌



One of our greatest-ever athletes and a proud native of Cobh, Sonia spoke to our WNT about her remarkable journey, the challenges she has overcome, and the resilient mindset that helped her reach the… pic.twitter.com/YRwM825t4P — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) June 3, 2026

Sonia’s hometown of Cobh was paid a visit separately, with coffees, saunas and cold plunges enjoyed between on-pitch preparations.

It has appeared quiet and tranquil in camp amidst external noise, as Katie McCabe dominates the headlines after her sensational move to Chelsea from WSL rivals Arsenal.

Being in the spotlight – and often at the centre of a storm – is nothing new for the Irish captain, who has become accustomed to blocking these things out through the years.

The bottom line is her club future is sorted, and McCabe can now concentrate singularly on leading her country to a second consecutive World Cup.

She must walk a suspension tightrope to avoid suffering the same fate as O’Sullivan and Murphy for France in Grenoble next Tuesday, herself and Marissa Sheva both one yellow card away from a ban.

But having been on a booking since the opener, McCabe will typically lead from the front and focus on the present.

Ireland’s other superstar O’Sullivan is a significant loss, with those suspensions dictating much of the selection decisions. Ward has made minimal changes to her XI – and 5-3-2 formation – through this campaign, and reported a fully-fit squad on Thursday morning. Caitlin Hayes watched the start of training from the stands afterwards, but this could be a case of load management.

That uncertainty aside, the main question is around midfield. Lucy Quinn deputised for O’Sullivan when she missed the previous Dutch game in Utrecht through injury, but struggled alongside Sheva and Connolly. Ruesha Littlejohn’s experience could see her get the nod, though her lack of club minutes remain a concern. Jess Ziu is in a similar boat, with the talented attack-minded youngster on the comeback trail from a second ACL injury.

Tyler Toland, Jamie Finn and Aoibheann Clancy are among other options. The returning Jessie Stapleton could do a job, or allow Anna Patten to step up, but Ward may not want to break up a consistent backline. Hayes’ status could force her hand.

Caitlin Hayes watching training. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The other definite change is up top, where Abbie Larkin is most likely to start in place of Murphy. The Crystal Palace attacker has shown glimpses for Ireland and could be handed an opportunity off the back of a brilliant club season, but Amber Barrett and Saoirse Noonan are among others champing at the bit.

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Netherlands, meanwhile, are without some big names of their own. Record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema is unavailable due to personal reasons, while Arsenal keeper Daphne van Domselaar and Jill Roord are other notable absentees.

Yet Arjan Veurink’s squad is stacked, with Utrecht two-goal hero Lineth Beerensteyn among those leading the charge as they look to stay in control atop the table.

Whether any needle from the previous meeting carries over remains to be seen, with Ward hitting out at “disrespect” in the aftermath.

She played it down – along with the pitch being narrowed – in Thursday’s press conference, which was largely dominated by questions to McCabe. The talking is over, the noise subsiding, and it’s time for football.

Make no qualms about it: Ireland are targeting another statement win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, two years on from stunning France at the GAA venue.

That – or indeed a draw – would be seismic, but another positive performance, most importantly, keeps wind in the sails regardless of what lies ahead.